Archaeologists unearth 1000-2000 BC crops in Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, Dec29’19) – People in Tibet farmed land as far back as the Neolithic Age in the time range of about 1000 BC to 2000 BC, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Dec 28, citing archaeologists. The archaeologists were reported to have discovered mixed crops believed to have grown during the period in the relatively low altitude Nyingtri region in the southeastern part of Tibet Autonomous Region.

The report said a scientific team had found the crops at the Luding relics site which had come to light in Nov 2018. It said multiple archaeological agencies conducted surveys at the crossing point of the Nyangchu River and the Yarlung Tsangpo River and discovered the site, which dates back to about 1000 BC to 2000 BC.

The report cited authorities as saying two stone walls, a drain, as well as a myriad of stoneware were found by the team.

“This is the second Neolithic site with specific dates in Nyingchi Prefecture, and the mixed crops are similar to what we found in another pre-history site in Tibet,” He Wei, with the regional cultural relics research institute, was quoted as saying.

“The findings not only provide important research materials for archaeology but also give clues about pre-history lifestyles and the spread of crops,” He was quoted as saying.