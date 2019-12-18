China is world’s top jailor of journalists

(TibetanReview.net, Dec12’19) – At 48, China holds the world record for jailing journalists in 2019, reported Reuters Dec 12, citing a new report by New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists. The report was cited as saying the number of journalists jailed by China had steadily grown since President Xi Jinping consolidated political power.

Nations around the world were reported to have detained at least 250 journalists this year, down from the 255 in 2018.

Turkey, which held the top position last year, imprisoned 47 journalists, with Saudi Arabia and Egypt both holding 26 each.

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry, has expressed scorn for the report, saying US-based institutions had no credibility.

“You should feel lucky that you work in Beijing and not in Washington,” Chunying was quoted as telling the Reuters journalist who sought her response to the report.