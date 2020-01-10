China to build 2000km of rural roads in ‘Tibet’ this year

(TibetanReview.net, Jan09’20) – China will build 2000 km of rural road in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) this year, reported the official Xinhua news agency Jan 8. All the towns, as well as 80 per cent of the villages, will enjoy convenient transportation by then, the report added.

The report noted that all the 74 counties in the TAR, except Medog, were already connected by passenger transport services.

The report cited the regional transport department as saying the TAR government had invested 95.7 billion yuan (around $ 13.7 billion) over the past five year to pave modern roads to 2,276 villages while building or renovating a total of 43,400 km of rural roads during the period.