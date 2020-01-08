China to continue focus on building Tibet’s air, road and rail transport for tourism, security

(TibetanReview.net, Jan07’20) – Given its strong emphasis on developing the tourism industry while at the same time strengthening the security networks both internal and external, China is to continue its strong focus on developing air, rail and road transport system in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) this year.

The construction on the Sichuan-Tibet Railway will be accelerated, including the Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the railway, China’s official Xinhua news agency Jan 7 cited Qizhala, chairman of the TAR government, as saying at the ongoing third session of the 11th People’s Congress of TAR.

This second railway into Tibet after the Qinghai-Tibet Railway will go through the southeast of the Tibetan Plateau, one of the world’s most geologically active areas, the report said.

The report also said a new terminal at the Lhasa Gonggar Airport will also be built to greatly slash the travel time between Tibet and China. Previous other reports have suggested that the airport was being developed for use by the China’s air force as well, including with facilities for parking latest fighter jets.

Another Xinhua report Jan 7 said the TAR was visited by more than 40 million tourists from China and other countries in 2019, an increase of 19 per cent year on year.

Tourism revenue rose to 56 billion yuan ($7.9 billion), Qizhala was further cited as saying in his government work report delivered Jul 7 in the regional congress session.

He has added that the TAR will continue to develop the tourism industry in 2020, with an aim to attract over 47 million tourists and increase the tourism revenue to over 60 billion yuan.