Dalai Lama meets with Bihar Chief Minister, addresses devotees from SE Asia

(TibetanReview.net, Jan09’20) – Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Bihar has on Jan 8 called on His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the latter’s Gaden Phelgyeling residence in the India’s Buddhist holy city of Bodh Gaya. The day before, the exile spiritual leader of Tibet gave audience to a group of Southeast Asian devotees.

The Dalai Lama has been staying at Bodh Gaya since Dec 24 following days of teachings at Drepung and Gaden Monasteries in Mundgod Tibetan Settlement, Karnataka state. He also gave religious teachings at Bodh Gaya from Jan 2 to 6.

The Dalai Lama greeted the Chief Minister warmly and called him “an old friend and someone who has shown interest in the Nalanda tradition,” noted the exile Tibetan administration’s Tibet.net website Jan 8.

Nitish Kumar had earlier called on the Dalai Lama at Bodh Gaya in Dec 2018.

In his previous day’s address to the group from Southeast Asian, the Dalai Lama has said accepting religious teachings and sermons based on mere faith in religion was not enough. He has emphasized that one must also employ observation, investigation, and reasoning to test the viability of the teachings of the Buddha Dharma.

“Buddha himself encouraged his disciples to question and introspect his teachings based on reasoning and analysis,” he has said.

He has also emphasized, “Relying on Buddha to wash away our sins is futile. Similarly, Buddha cannot uproot our negative emotions and suffering. Only through practise of altruism can we achieve peace and happiness in the true sense”.