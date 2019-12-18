You are here: Home » Outside Tibet » Dalai Lama » Dalai Lama on series of religious and other events beginning from Goa

Dalai Lama on series of religious and other events beginning from Goa

December 12, 2019 8:47 am0 commentsViews: 38

His Holiness the Dalai Lama receiving a traditional welcome on his arrival at Kala Academy in Goa, India on December 11, 2019. (Photo courtesy: OHHDL)

(TibetanReview.net, Dec11’19) – The Dalai Lama has arrived in India’s coastal state of Goa on Dec 10 to deliver a university lecture to be followed by a series of religious teaching and other public engagements at Drepung and Gaden Monasteries in Mundgod Tibetan Settlement, Karnataka state, through much of the rest of this month. He will later travel to Bodh Gaya to give religious teachings from Jan 2 to 6.

The Dalai Lama is giving a talk on “The Relevance of Ancient Nalanda Teachings in our Modern Times” on Dec 11 morning. The event is being organized by Goa University, with the venue being Kala Academy Auditorium.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama speaking on “The Relevance of the Ancient Nalanda Tradition in Modern Times” at Kala Academy in Goa, India on December 11, 2019. (Photo courtesy: OHHDL)

He will later travel to the Mundgod Tibetan Settlement where he has a series of engagements at both Loseling and Gomang colleges of Drepung Monastery as well as at the Gaden Jangtse monastic college from Dec 14 to 22.

The religious teachings at Bodh Gaya from Jan 2 to 6 will be held on the Kalachakra Teaching Ground over Jan 2-6, with registration being required and facilitated online a well.

Besides, the Dalai Lama will take part in an international conference on Buddhism over Feb 4-5 in Rajgir, Bihar. It is being organized by the International Buddhist Confederation, with the venue being the Rajgir International Convention Centre.

The Dalai Lama will also give his yearly Jataka Tales teaching at Tsuglakhang, Dharamsala, on Mar 9.

