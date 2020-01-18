India in rare criticism of China after latter failed to embarrass it third time in UNSC

(TibetanReview.net, Jan17’20) – In a rare criticism of China, India has on Jan 16 urged China to refrain from further attempts to bring up the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council (UNSC). Beijing should seriously reflect on the global consensus and refrain from such actions in the future, the PTI news agency Jan 16 cited India’s Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar as saying.

Kumar has slammed both Pakistan and China for trying to raise Kashmir issue at the UNSC closed-door meet on Jan 15, Beijing’s third attempt at India’s arch-rival Islamabad’s urging, in recent months. The move came a cropper as it was opposed by all the other 14 UNSC members, including the other four permanent members.

The overwhelming majority of the UNSC was of the view that it was not the right forum for such issues, Kumar has said at a briefing when asked about the developments in the UNSC.

He has said Islamabad, and by extension Beijing, has a choice to avoid such a global embarrassment in the future.

India is to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) heads of government meeting this year, with China and Pakistan both being members. Kumar has said all eight member countries and four observers will be invited.