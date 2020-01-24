(TibetanReview.net, Jan23’20) – Nepal and China are discussing the modalities for bringing into force an agreement signed during President Xi Jinping’s visit to Kathmandu in Oct 2019 for handing back to each other their citizens who had illegally crossed into the other side’s territory within seven days of being detained, […]
Nepal set to implement China deal to handover people for illegal border crossing
-
Tibet group re-established in new European Parliament
(TibetanReview.net, Jan23’20) – A new Tibet Interest Group (TIG) was formed in the European Parliament on Jan 22 following...
-
Exile Tibetan administration criticizes Myanmar for calling Tibet ‘inalienable part of China’
(TibetanReview.net, Jan22’20) – The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) at Dharamsala has on Jan 21 criticized Myanmar for...
-
Criticizing Myanmar, Taiwan’s main political parties condemn Beijing’s ‘one China’ bullying
(TibetanReview.net, Jan20’20) – The government as well as the two main political parties of Taiwan have reacted angrily to...
Outside Tibet
-
Nepal set to implement China deal to handover people for illegal border crossing
(TibetanReview.net, Jan23’20) – Nepal and China are discussing the modalities for bringing...
-
Tibet group re-established in new European Parliament
(TibetanReview.net, Jan23’20) – A new Tibet Interest Group (TIG) was formed in the European...
-
Exile Tibetan administration criticizes Myanmar for calling Tibet ‘inalienable part of China’
(TibetanReview.net, Jan22’20) – The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) at Dharamsala has...
- Tibetan motorbikes targeted in night arson attacks in Mcleod Ganj
- Dolma Gyari announces candidature for 2021 Sikyong election
- Trump Administration month behind Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act implementation report
Tibet News
-
China jails 12 Tibetans on ‘criminal gang’ charges for apparent religious activities
(TibetanReview.net, Jan16’20) – In an apparent strengthening of crackdown on religion, China...
-
China to implement in Tibet ethnic unity rules cited for crackdown in Xinjiang
(TibetanReview.net, Jan13’20) – The local Chinese parliament of Tibet Autonomous Region...
-
China to further urbanize Tibet, expand its tourism economy
(TibetanReview.net, Jan11’20) – Along with earmarking 8.6 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) to...
- Tibet kept getting warmer, rainier in past four decades
- China claims religious repression ensured economic prosperity in Tibet, Xinjiang
- China to build 2000km of rural roads in ‘Tibet’ this year
Sino-India
-
China calls its failed move to pull up India at UNSC a goodwill gesture
(TibetanReview.net, Jan19’20) – China said Jan 17 that it sought an informal third review...
-
India in rare criticism of China after latter failed to embarrass it third time in UNSC
(TibetanReview.net, Jan17’20) – In a rare criticism of China, India has on Jan 16 urged...
-
China’s Kashmir move again thrown out by UNSC
(TibetanReview.net, Jan16’20) – China has again tried but failed to help its all-weather...
- China deploys ‘world’s only modern lightweight tank in service’, other latest weapons in Tibet exercises
- India allows controversial Chinese telecom giant to compete in its 5G trials
- Tibet activists unfurl protest banner ahead of 22nd Sino-India border talks
China Watch
-
Criticizing Myanmar, Taiwan’s main political parties condemn Beijing’s ‘one China’ bullying
(TibetanReview.net, Jan20’20) – The government as well as the two main political parties...
-
REPORT: Tibet situation marked by continued rights restrictions as China extended repression worldwide
(TibetanReview.net, Jan16’20) – Calling the Chinese government a threat to human rights...
-
Chinese students, China studies professors in US under classroom intimidation from Beijing
(TibetanReview.net, Jan15’20) – Chinese students and China-studies professors in the US...
- Over 60 countries congratulated Taiwanese president on re-election
- Taiwan and Prague deal double blows to China
- China’s hand seen in closure of Larung Gar abbot’s Buddhist centres worldwide
Book Review
-
REVIEW: A Fresh Chronicle of Tibetan Diaspora
-
The Last Words of a Tibetan Freedom Fighter
-
BookReview: The Sun Beaten Poetry: A Review of Burning the Sun’s Braids
-
The Tibet Factor in India-China Relations
-
WHAT’S LEFT BEHIND
-
A Tibetan Grammar for Italian Students
-
The Tibetan Nonviolent Struggle: A Strategic and Historical Analysis
-
THE NATIONAL QUESTION IN TIBET REVISITED