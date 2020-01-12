Tibet kept getting warmer, rainier in past four decades

(TibetanReview.net, Jan11’20) – The Tibetan Plateau had kept growing warmer and rainier over the past nearly four decades since the global warming effect was more significant in that region, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Jan 10, citing the climate centre of Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR).

The report cited Data from the Climate Bulletin of TAR in 2019, released Jan 9, as showing that during the 1981-2019 period, the region’s annual average temperature had risen 0.4 degrees Celsius every 10 years, while the annual precipitation was up 11.1 mm on average in a decade.

Regarding the most recent data, the report said the average temperature of TAR in 2019 was 5.2 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees higher than in normal years. IT added that the average precipitation was 468.4 mm last year, close to normal years’ 460.2 mm.

The report cited Ma Pengfei, an official with the climate centre, as saying the global warming effect was more significant in the high-altitude Tibetan Plateau than in other regions.