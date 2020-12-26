-0 C
India reports lowest single day Covid-19 deaths since Jun 2

By tibetanreview
India reports lowest single day Covid-19 deaths since Jun 2. (Photo courtesy: HE)

(TibetanReview.net, Dec26’20) – Deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic in India on a single day have fallen below 300 for the first time since Jun 2, according to the indianexpress.com Dec 26.

Most of the states reported a fall in fatalities as compared with the previous day, even as fresh cases dropped to under 23,000 — the lowest single day tally so far for any day other than a Monday since Jul 2, noted another timesofindia.com report Dec 26.

However, despite the steady decline in Covid numbers for more than three months now, India has still recorded the fourth highest count of cases in the world so far in December after the US, Brazil and Russia, the report said.

Although India registered the lowest monthly case count since June, its December numbers are still high enough have been surpassed so far by only three countries — the US, which has reported a staggering 51 lakh cases in December alone, Brazil (nearly 11 lakh) and Russia (6,97,052), as per data from worldometers.info, the report noted.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 22,273 new cases and 251 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Dec 26 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 10,169,118 cases and 147,343 deaths. The number of new cases was 3.44% less than that on the day before.

A total of 9,740,108, or 95.78%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 281,667, or 2.77% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.45%. These were mostly improvements over the previous day’s percentage figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 22,273, was just one less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 22,274, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by just 252.

The active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the second day at 1,434 (↑0), of whom 112 were active, 1,285 had recovered and 37 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Dec 25.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 79,898,871 and the deaths 1,751,634, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:52 PM on Dec 26, 2020.

tibetanreviewhttps://www.tibetanreview.net/

