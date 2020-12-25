New and active Covid-19 cases in India declined, but their percentages remained unchanged

(TibetanReview.net, Dec25’20) – The seven-day rolling average of daily Covid-19 cases in India had fallen below the 25,000 mark as of Dec 25 morning as the pandemic continued to recede in the country, reported the timesofindia.com Dec 25. The report said this average provides a more reliable estimate of Covid trends by evening out the day-to-day variations.

And the trend of more daily recoveries from Covid-19 than the number of new infections had led to a continuous contraction of active caseload, reported the PTI news agency Dec 25, citing India’s ministry of health.

Continuing with the trend of the last 28 days, India has reported more daily recoveries than the daily new cases in a span of 24 hours, the ministry was cited as saying.

***

Meanwhile the latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 23,067 new cases and 336 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Dec 25 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 10,146,845 cases and 147,098 deaths. The number of new cases was 6.6% less than that on the day before. However, the number of deaths was more.

A total of 9,717,834, or 95.75%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 281,919, or 2.80% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.45%. These percentage figures were the same as on the previous day.

Nevertheless, the latest daily number of new cases, at 23,067, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 24,661, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by 1,930.

The active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

Kerala, which has the country’s highest number of active cases at more than 63,000 also reported the highest number of daily new cases at 5,177, followed by Maharashtra (3,580), West Bengal (1,590), Chattisgarh (1,232), Karnataka (1,143), Delhi (1,063), Madhya Pradesh (1,038), Tamil Nadu (1,035), Rajasthan (1,001) and so on.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 1,434 (↑0), of whom 112 were active, 1,285 had recovered and 37 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Dec 25.

At its weekly briefing on Dec 25, the task force of the CTA on Covid-29 has said that there had been 13 new cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal during the past one week, of which 1 each were detected in Shimla and Dharamshala, 3 at Bylakuppe, 2 in Ladakh, and 3 each in Tashi Pelkyil and Kathmandu, both in Nepal. Besides, two patients had died.

The patients ranged in age from 7 to 58, with 8 being males and 5 being females.

Six of the cases were stated to be asymptomatic.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 79,461,042 and the deaths 1,744,068, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:52 PM on Dec 25, 2020.