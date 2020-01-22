Criticizing Myanmar, Taiwan’s main political parties condemn Beijing’s ‘one China’ bullying

(TibetanReview.net, Jan20’20) – The government as well as the two main political parties of Taiwan have reacted angrily to a Jan 18 joint statement by China and Myanmar, in which the latter expressed firm support for the former’s ‘one China’ policy with specific mentions of Taiwan, Tibet and Xinjiang. The occasion was the signing between the two counties of a series of agreements for Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Taiwan is not part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), taipeitimes.com Jan 20 cited the government of Taiwan as well as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the opposition Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) as saying in separate statements Jan 19.

This was after a statement was issued as Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up a two-day visit to Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw which was posted on the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Web site. In the statement Myanmar expressed firm adherence to the ‘one China’ principle and said it recognized Taiwan, Tibet and Xinjiang as inalienable parts of the PRC’s territory, that it supported Beijing’s efforts to resolve issues relating to these three territories.

The report cited Taiwan’s Presidential Office spokesman Ting Yun-kung as saying Beijing’s forceful push for its ‘one China’ principle was not beneficial to cross-strait relations; rather, it harmed regional peace and stability. He wanted China to be aware of the will and voice of the Taiwanese people and give up its threats and efforts to suppress Taiwan.

Likewise, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou has expressed solemn protests at the joint statement. Condemning “such false statements that diminish the sovereignty of the Republic of China, Taiwan,” Joanne has said Taiwan was not a part of China, that only the Taiwanese government elected by its people could represent Taiwan in the international arena.

She wanted Beijing to respect the results of the Jan 11 presidential and legislative elections in Taiwan which gave President Tsai Ing-wen a second term in a landslide victory.

And the ruling DPP’s spokeswoman Lee Yen-jong has said the joint statement had infringed upon Taiwan’s sovereignty. She wanted China to curb its campaign to exclude Taiwan from participation on the international stage if it wanted to return to a normalization of cross-strait dialogue.

In its written statement, the KMT has said it had always believed that ‘one China’ referred to the Republic of China (ROC) established in 1912 “which has independent sovereignty, although its jurisdiction is currently restricted to Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu.”

This represents an important clarification from the KMT which is seen as subscribing to a ‘one China’ policy.

“Taiwan is definitely not a part of the PRC,” the party has said, calling on authorities in the mainland to “deal with the matter pragmatically”.