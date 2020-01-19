Dalai Lama to set up Nalanda academy near Bodh Gaya

(TibetanReview.net, Jan18’20) – In keeping with his commitment to revive the ancient Indian knowledge among young Indians and the world at large, the Dalai has said Jan 16 that he had decided to establish an institute of Nalanda ancient studies near the Buddhist holy city of Bodh Gaya, Bihar. The day before, he held a prayer ceremony for peace and well-being of one and all at the official residence of the state’s Chief Minister Mr Nitish Kumar.

Addressing devotee in Bodh Gaya on Jan 16, the exiled spiritual leader of Tibet has emphasized that the institute will focus on the learning of Ancient Nalanda studies, with the subjects being “academic”, “not religious”.

He has spoken about having discussed the matter with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Bihar who had earlier called on him at his Bodh Gaya residence on Jan 8.

He has said India’s ancient knowledge which is based on logic and reasoning, when seen from a secular and academic perspective, could be combined with modern education. He sees a great potential for India to help create an ethically grounded world.

He has said the ancient Indian understanding of the working of the mind and the techniques of mental training had great relevance today.

The day before, the Dalai Lama was reported to have held a prayer ceremony for peace and well-being of one and all at the official residence of the Chief Minister of Bihar in the state capital Patna. The ceremony was held before a Bodhi tree, a sapling of the Mahabodhi tree at Bodh Gaya under which Lord Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment more than 2000 years ago.

The state’s Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary, legislative council officiating chairman Haroon Rashid and state minister Ashok Choudhary were also reported to be present on the occasion.