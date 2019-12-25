Top overseas Chinese figures question Beijing’s Dalai Lama reincarnation meddling

(TibetanReview.net, Dec24’19) – A group of prominent overseas Chinese intellectuals and democracy activists have on Dec 21 issued a declaration at a meeting in the United States, making it clear that the Communist Party of China had no right to interfere in the process for the recognition of the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. Meeting at a “New York Sino-Tibet Dialogue – 2019” organized by the Office of Tibet, Washington DC, they have said “the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama is purely Tibetan religious affairs and the Dalai Lama’s own rights”.

The joint declaration was read out by Mr Hu Ping, former chief editor of Beijing Spring, a New York-based monthly Chinese-language magazine dedicated to the promotion of human rights, democracy and social justice in China and which has been in continuous publication since Jun 1993.

Other prominent overseas Chinese activists who attended the dialogue included Chen Pokong, Wang Dan, Wu Er Kai Xi, Wang Juntao and many others.

The declaration rejected the communist Chinese government’s claim of historical and legal right to determine the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation and called its interference “illegal and invalid” and “ridiculously illogical”.

The declaration called the Chinese government’s move “a brutal violation to the right of Tibetan Buddhist inside Tibet and all around the world.”

The declaration also expressed strong support for Tibetans’ fight for their basic human rights and freedom, preservation of cultural heritage, religious freedom, and safeguard nature ecosystem.

It also expressed resolute support for His Holiness’s proposal of “Middle Way Approach”, calling it “beneficial for the vast Tibetan people and also beneficial to vast Chinese people.”

Apart from people from people from the Beijing Spring Magazine, the signatories to the declaration included members of China Democratic Solidarity Alliance, China Democracy Party National Committee, National Joint Headquarters of China Democracy Party, International Han-Tibetan Friendship, and the China Association of Political Asylum Seekers.