23.1 C
New Delhi
Friday, October 27, 2023
spot_img
Outside TibetDalai Lama

2025 to be ‘Year of Peace’ to mark Dalai Lama’s nonagenarian birth year

313
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Oct23’23) – The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) at Dharamshala, India, is to mark 2025 as “Year of Peace” to celebrate the life and legacy of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The exile spiritual leader of Tibet will reach 90 year of age on Jul 6, 2025.

Explaining the significance of the event, Sikyong (executive head) Mr Penpa Tsering of the CTA has said, addressing a meeting with representatives of Tibetan Buddhist centres across New York and New Jersey on Oct 21, that the year will also see His Holiness discussing his reincarnation. He has noted that the Dalai Lama had given this assurance in a statement in Sep 2011.

The meeting was stated to have been attended by representatives from Bon Shen Ling, Namgyal Monastery in Ithaca, Chotrul Monlam Chenmo, Danang Trust, Sera Jey Buddhist Cultural Center, Pelpung Thupten Ling Choeling, Jonang Phuntsok Ling, Tashi Gyephel Ling, Sakya Tsechen Kunchab Ling, Karma Thegsum Choling, Tashi Lhunpo, Choephel Ling, Drukpa Kagyu, Nechung, Sere Mey, Shidey Kunyab Ling, Dolchok, Gashar, Deprung Losel Ling, Gyumed Dolma Lakhang, Sakya Center, Palyun Buddhist Center, Kunsang Palchen Ling Buddhist Center.

The Dalai Lama had previously announced that it was unthinkable for his reincarnation to be born in a territory under China’s control so long as the issue of Tibet remained unresolved during his lifetime. He said that the very purpose of his reincarnation would be to carry forward the unfinished tasks of his current life.

His remarks came after the communist party government of China issued regulations and guidelines requiring the process of discovery and recognition of important reincarnations of Tibetan Buddhism, especially the Dalai Lama, to be supervised and approved by it.

Later in the day, the Sikyong met with Chinese students and a group of Tibetans at the Taiwan Centre, discussing the Sino-Tibet conflict and emphasizing the CTA’s commitment to a nonviolent resolution rooted in the Middle Way Approach espoused by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, said the CTA on its Tibet.net website Oct 23.

Meanwhile, on Oct 25, the Dalai Lama will be offered a long-life prayer ritual by students, staff and ex-students of the Institute of Buddhist Dialectics, Sera Je Hardong Khangtsen, Tibetan Chamber of Commerce, and Lha Ngam Phun sum (Lhatse Dzong, Ngamring Dzong and Phuntsoling Dzong) at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamshala.

Previous articleInt’l community urged to reject China’s ‘Tibet’ name usage
Next articleChina recalls book on Ming emperor after it drew online parallel with Xi’s incompetence

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
1,105FollowersFollow
9,931FollowersFollow

Opinions

Letterstibetanreview -

Please, let Prof. Samdhong Rinpoche have peace in his retirement

(TibetanReview.net, Sep29’23) The Tibetan Parliament in Exile session that ended in Dharamshala on Sep 28 after sitting for just three...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Democracy and Unity: The Pillars of Tibetan Exile Governance

OPINION Prof. Nawang Phuntsog* cautions that the deadlock and the precarious democracy in Dharamsala have the potential to diminish international...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.