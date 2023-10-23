2025 to be ‘Year of Peace’ to mark Dalai Lama’s nonagenarian birth year

(TibetanReview.net, Oct23’23) – The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) at Dharamshala, India, is to mark 2025 as “Year of Peace” to celebrate the life and legacy of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The exile spiritual leader of Tibet will reach 90 year of age on Jul 6, 2025.

Explaining the significance of the event, Sikyong (executive head) Mr Penpa Tsering of the CTA has said, addressing a meeting with representatives of Tibetan Buddhist centres across New York and New Jersey on Oct 21, that the year will also see His Holiness discussing his reincarnation. He has noted that the Dalai Lama had given this assurance in a statement in Sep 2011.

The meeting was stated to have been attended by representatives from Bon Shen Ling, Namgyal Monastery in Ithaca, Chotrul Monlam Chenmo, Danang Trust, Sera Jey Buddhist Cultural Center, Pelpung Thupten Ling Choeling, Jonang Phuntsok Ling, Tashi Gyephel Ling, Sakya Tsechen Kunchab Ling, Karma Thegsum Choling, Tashi Lhunpo, Choephel Ling, Drukpa Kagyu, Nechung, Sere Mey, Shidey Kunyab Ling, Dolchok, Gashar, Deprung Losel Ling, Gyumed Dolma Lakhang, Sakya Center, Palyun Buddhist Center, Kunsang Palchen Ling Buddhist Center.

The Dalai Lama had previously announced that it was unthinkable for his reincarnation to be born in a territory under China’s control so long as the issue of Tibet remained unresolved during his lifetime. He said that the very purpose of his reincarnation would be to carry forward the unfinished tasks of his current life.

His remarks came after the communist party government of China issued regulations and guidelines requiring the process of discovery and recognition of important reincarnations of Tibetan Buddhism, especially the Dalai Lama, to be supervised and approved by it.

Later in the day, the Sikyong met with Chinese students and a group of Tibetans at the Taiwan Centre, discussing the Sino-Tibet conflict and emphasizing the CTA’s commitment to a nonviolent resolution rooted in the Middle Way Approach espoused by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, said the CTA on its Tibet.net website Oct 23.

Meanwhile, on Oct 25, the Dalai Lama will be offered a long-life prayer ritual by students, staff and ex-students of the Institute of Buddhist Dialectics, Sera Je Hardong Khangtsen, Tibetan Chamber of Commerce, and Lha Ngam Phun sum (Lhatse Dzong, Ngamring Dzong and Phuntsoling Dzong) at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamshala.