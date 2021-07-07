73 of India’s 718 districts still have more than 10% Covid-19 positivity

(TibetanReview.net, Jul07’21) – While Covid-19 cases have declined significantly in most parts of India, around 73 districts still have more than 10% positivity. Besides, nearly 80% of the total new cases have been reported from 90 districts, reported the timesofindia.com Jul 7, citing official data.

Indication are that the second wave of the pandemic is now limited to certain areas needing focused measures and intensive restrictions to control further spread, the report said.

Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Manipur, Kerala and Meghalaya are the top five states having maximum number of districts with above 10% test positivity. And the northeastern states together also account for 47 districts with high positivity rate, the report said.

Apart from the 73 districts with above 10% positivity, 65 districts have positivity ranging between 5-10% and rest 595 have below 5% positivity, the report added.

Kerala remains the biggest concern. On Jul 6, the state recorded its highest single-day spurt in Covid-19 cases in 26 days. The spike came on the back of a 7% increase in fresh cases in the state last week as compared to the previous seven days, said another timesofindia.com report Jul 7.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had increased by 9,030 to 43,733, while the daily new deaths had increased by 377 to 930 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 7 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 30,663,665 cases and 404,211 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach nearly 29.8 million (29,799,534 or 97.18%) while active cases have further declined to reach nearly .46 million (459,920 or 1.5%).

The fatality rate was 1.32%.

The daily positivity rate was up at 2.29% while the weekly positivity rate was down at 2.39%.

Eight states / Union Territory, namely Kerala (+3,480), Assam (+654), Goa (+23), Manipur (+257), Arunachal Pradesh (+55), Sikkim (+25), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (+4), and Andaman And Nicobar Islands (+1) have reported increases in active cases.

Two states continue to have more than 104,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, and Kerala, with the rest having less than 40,100 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the fifth day at 5,156, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 7. Of them 4,658 had recovered while 367 were active. Those who have died continue to total 131.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 184.65 million (184,653,591) and the deaths over 3.99 million (3,994,220), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 7, 2021 at 3:51 PM.