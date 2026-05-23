75th Anniversary of China’s ‘Peaceful Liberation of Tibet’: A Historical Rebuttal and Analysis of Political Terminology

OPINION

Gyaltsen Choedak* contends that the narrative on the “17-Point Agreement” is as much about China’s illegal annexation of Tibet in the name of “peaceful liberation” as it is about getting the terminology underlying the coerced signing of this document right.

Today marks the 75th anniversary of the signing of the so-called “Seventeen-Point Agreement” on May 23, 1951, when the Chinese government compelled a Tibetan delegation in Beijing to sign the document under coercion. While Beijing celebrates the occasion as the anniversary of Tibet’s “Peaceful Liberation”, from the Tibetan historical perspective it represents not liberation, but the violent destruction of Tibet’s independence through military invasion and political intimidation.

Seventy-five years later, it remains the responsibility of the Tibetan media, writers, and scholars to challenge the Chinese state propaganda with historical evidence, legal reasoning, and precise political terminology. The issue is not merely about history; it is also about language and the political meanings hidden within words.

The Chinese government continues to claim that “Tibet has been part of China since ancient times” and that the People’s Liberation Army merely “peacefully liberated” it in 1951. Yet, historical reality tells a very different story. Prior to 1951, Tibet functioned as a de facto independent state with its own government, currency, army, passports, and foreign relations. Tibet was not administered as a province or local region of China.

One of the Chinese government’s most persistent political terms is “the local government of Tibet,” a phrase deliberately constructed to portray Tibet as a region of China. From the Tibetan perspective, however, the government in Lhasa before 1951 was not a “local government” under Chinese sovereignty, but the legitimate government of an independent Tibetan state.

The phrase “Peaceful Liberation” itself is deeply misleading. On October 6, 1950, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army launched a full military assault on Chamdo in eastern Tibet. Fighting continued for eighteen days, during which more than 5,700 Tibetan soldiers were killed or wounded. Chamdo fell on October 19, and Tibetan officials and soldiers, including Governor-General Ngabo Ngawang Jigme, were taken captive.

To describe a military invasion resulting in thousands of deaths as a “peaceful liberation” is a distortion of historical fact. What occurred was not an internal political adjustment, but the armed invasion of one country by another. Tibetan soldiers died defending their country and government, not suppressing an internal rebellion within China.

Equally important is the political significance of the terminology surrounding the “Seventeen-Point Agreement.” The Chinese government uses the English word “Agreement” and translates it politically in ways that imply an arrangement between China’s central government and a subordinate Tibetan regional authority.

From the Tibetan point of view, however, the document must also be understood in the context of international law and treaty relations. A treaty exists between political entities possessing sovereign authority. Referring to the document as a “treaty” therefore reflects the Tibetan position that Tibet before 1951 possessed an independent political status. Without statehood, no treaty relationship can exist.

For this reason, Tibetan journalists and media organizations should be cautious in using terminology that unintentionally reinforces the Chinese narrative. Using only the phrase “Agreement” without historical qualification risks legitimizing Beijing’s political interpretation. Terms such as “Forced Agreement,” “Coerced Agreement,” or “Treaty imposed under duress” more accurately reflect the historical circumstances under which the document was signed.

Historical records show that in April 1951, a five-member Tibetan delegation led by Ngabo traveled to Beijing for negotiations. On May 23, without authorization from either the Tibetan government or His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the delegation was pressured and threatened into signing the document. Chinese authorities even fabricated official Tibetan seals in Beijing after realizing the delegation did not possess the state seal necessary to validate such an agreement.

Under international law, documents signed under military coercion, intimidation, or fraudulent conditions lack legal legitimacy and may be considered null and void. This principle was later reinforced when His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, after escaping into exile in India in 1959, publicly repudiated the Seventeen-Point Agreement during a press conference in Tezpur, stating that it had been imposed upon Tibet under force.

Therefore, as China commemorates what it calls the “Peaceful Liberation of Tibet,” Tibetans must continue exposing the historical realities concealed behind official propaganda. The struggle today is not only over territory and history, but also over language, memory, and political truth.

The continued use of historically accurate terminology is essential. Expressions such as “the Seventeen-Point Treaty imposed under coercion” or “the forced Seventeen-Point Agreement” convey the historical and legal reality more clearly than politically neutral language. These terms also affirm that pre-1951 Tibet possessed the characteristics of an independent political entity rather than a subordinate region of China.

Seventy-five years later, the responsibility remains unchanged: to preserve historical truth, to resist the manipulation of language, and to ensure that future generations understand that what China calls “peaceful liberation” was, from the Tibetan perspective, the loss of a nation’s freedom through military force and political coercion.

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* Gyaltsen Choedak is a senior Tibetan journalist and writer currently based in South India. He has worked in Tibetan media and journalism for more than 16 years. Over the years, he has served as a South India correspondent for Voice of Tibet (VOT) and the Tibetan Service of Voice of America (VOA). He also worked as a journalist with Tibet TV under the Department of Information and International Relations of the Central Tibetan Administration. He has published numerous articles and commentaries on Tibetan history, politics, society, and current affairs.