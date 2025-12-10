A personal reflection on the 36th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize to HH the Dalai Lama

OPINION

As Tibetans marked the 36th anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize on His Holiness the Dalai Lama on Dec 10, with any hope for a resolution of the Tibet issue seemingly bleak in the near future, Dr Tsewang Ngodup* cites reasons for optimism which are in keeping with the words of the Tibetan leader himself, that no matter how dark and gloomy clouds may appear, the Sun will surely shine again.

On December 10, 2025, which is World Human Rights Day, Tibetans all over the world (except in Tibet) will celebrate the 36th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize being bestowed upon His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. On this day, His Holiness received the prestigious award in Oslo, Norway, and this catapulted Him on to the international stage. I reflected on the significance of this day for Tibetans. The world knows His Holiness as a global icon and messenger of world peace, mutual understanding, compassion and reconciliation. He is also the foremost relentless, enduring and persuasive advocate for Tibet and Tibetans. It has been over 75 years since Chairman Mao Zedong ordered the People’s Liberation Army to invade Tibet in October 1950. Despite all odds and general expectations, Tibetans have proven their resiliency by sustaining the struggle against a formidable opponent for so long while simultaneously transforming into a vibrant diaspora. As we rejoice the presence of His Holiness, celebrate His 90th year on this planet, and honor 2025 as the year of compassion, this day also stands as a solemn moment for Tibetans to renew our commitment to carrying on this David and Goliath story to its natural conclusion.

His Holiness put forward his thoughts and approach to world peace in an essay written in 1984 titled, A Human Approach to World Peace. I found the suggestions simple, yet radical and pragmatic. Some may contend that they are too idealistic and naive. Nevertheless, no one would argue, just as the title suggests, this is how humans should ideally approach any conflict or issue. In a nutshell, His Holiness calls for: a balance between material development and human values; a more compassionate, equitable society; every religion and its followers taking an active role in contributing towards world peace; and a collective awareness of the universal responsibility in promoting world peace.

For Tibetans all over, the Nobel Peace Prize was a huge boost to their morale and an impetus to continue their effort in preserving and passing on their rich cultural heritage, and the non-violent struggle to restore the birthright of brethren living in Tibet to a life of dignity and freedom. Tibetans had hoped that this award would, somehow, be a catalyst for a resolution to the Tibet-China dispute. Since then, the global optimism for, in Bernard Bailyn’s term, “contagion of liberty”, has been replaced with democratic recession. Unfortunately, this decline is accelerating as evidenced by the recent rise of authoritarian regimes. We as Tibetan Buddhists, rather than becoming disheartened, should double down on our commitments, as we are a product of a tradition motivated by the philosophy of Impermanence and Compassion. To paraphrase His Holiness, no matter how dark and gloomy clouds may appear, the Sun will surely shine again.

His Holiness is one leader who walks the talk. I vividly remember, sometime in the early 1970s, reading a brief column in the Indian Express newspaper where His Holiness had expressed willingness to negotiate with the Chinese government as long as, “Tibetans inside Tibet were happy”. I was in middle school at the time and understood this to be an olive branch indicating the willingness to step down from seeking outright independence for Tibet. Of course, “happiness” can mean many things, and it is a loaded word. To me, happiness encompasses freedom, well-being and human flourishing. Subsequently, His Holiness delivered the famous Five-Point Peace Plan for Tibet when addressing the US Congress in 1987. The very next year, this was followed by the historic Strasbourg Proposal of 1988 when He spoke to the European Parliament in France. Neither of these documents mention independence. Rather, these serve as the framework (now popularly known as The Middle-Way Approach – དབུ་མའི་ལམ་ seeking genuine autonomy) for mutual understanding, consideration and respect in finding a compassionate, peaceful and lasting win-win solution to the Tibet-China dispute. It was no surprise, yet still a disappointment to all Tibetans, when China rejected The Strasbourg Proposal. Today, despite nine rounds of talks between the Chinese and Tibetan representatives during His Eminence Professor Samdhong Rinpoche’s term (2001-2011) as the Kalon Tripa (elected Tibetan political leader), there has been no concrete progress. In fact, since 2010, the impasse continues.

It has been over 65 years since His Holiness, followed by about 80,000 Tibetans, had to leave Tibet in 1959. Generations in Tibet have been born and grew up without ever having seen His Holiness. While celebrating His Holiness’s 90 glorious years, the million dollar question for those who care for Tibet is what happens to Tibet’s cause after Him. However, the faith young Tibetans in Tibet have in Him is quite remarkable. Take the case of Namkyi, who was born in 2000 in a village in north-eastern Tibet, and who, along with her sister, protested the repressive Chinese communist regime by carrying a portrait of the 14th Dalai Lama, calling for His return to Tibet, and freedom for Tibetans. She did it being fully aware of the dire consequences and was imprisoned for three years. This is the manifestation of her faith in His Holiness. She and her family were not struggling for their livelihood.

In October this year, Namkyi was in the Twin Cities to speak to Minnesotan Tibetans. She was dressed in traditional chupa, dignified, gentle, with a ready smile. Her large round glowing eyes instantly widened and lit up when interacting with another person. Her thoughts and speech were so moving and inspiring that tears flowed freely from those young and old listening to her. She did not mince her words when referring to His Holiness as a precious jewel and an unmatched leader while imploring the audience to remain united in following the path shown by Him in the common struggle. Her tender outside belies her grit and indomitable spirit. Namkyi went on to reminisce how, even in prison, Tibetans were discriminated against by the Han prison staff. Yet, as a true Buddhist practitioner and a follower of the Dalai Lama’s teachings, there was no hatred in her speech. She even recalled how one Han prison staff was particularly abusive to her. When she had had enough, all that Namkyi did was give this person a “dirty look” – no harsh words, no raising her voice, or spitting at the woman. She was tortured on a regular basis, made to undergo “re-education”, coerced to express remorse for her actions and confess that she was influenced by external forces. When that did not work, a carrot was offered in the form of a proposal for her confessing to a misdemeanor to have her sentence reduced. Even as a teenager, she had the moral clarity and courage to refuse the enticement despite the deplorable prison conditions.

Namkyi is proof that Tibetan intergenerational memory will carry on. She is a model, both of and for, the new Tibetan generations. Their allegiance to the institution of the Dalai Lama will not wane; the message and legacy of this Great 14th Dalai Lama will remain a potent force for generations to come.

When we gather this December 10th, let it not be just another ritualistic celebration. Along with the fun and frolicking, each one of us should reflect and resolve to completely embrace and embody our shared Tibetan identity. The need for such an action has never been this urgent. Together, we can continue the struggle, regardless of how long it takes. We may, and should, have diverse viewpoints or even disagree on the short-term tactics and/or long-term strategy; ultimately, we need to be on the same wavelength sharing our core values and one guiding “North Star” – happiness for everyone. Words and consciousness of His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama will continue to reverberate from the ranges of Dauladhar far and wide, and even ricochet to the Great Walls of China. A day will come when there will be resonance in the echoes coming from Dharamshala and the mountains surrounding Tibet, strong enough to open the multitude of doors and windows adorning the Potala palace. It will usher in a breath of fresh air, light of equitable freedom and warmth of compassion for every being in Tibet, China and beyond. Until then, let us keep the steady flame for justice burning, while advancing in unison, bonded by the collective destiny as Tibetans and global citizens with universal responsibilities. Let this be a day to reaffirm our commitment, focus our attention, and come together as one people

* Dr Tsewang Ngodup lives in the Twin Cities, MN, with his wife, Tsamchoe Gashon, and family. He calls Ga- Kyegu-Do, Tibet, his ancestral home. Trained in Family Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Tsewang has worked for many years in the Tibetan communities in India and Nepal before moving to the Twin Cities where he works as a faculty physician and Assistant Professor. He is former President, Tibetan American Foundation of MN; Chair, Council on Asian-Pacific Minnesotans; and, Consultant, Department of Health, CTA, Dharamshala