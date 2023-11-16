26.1 C
Aborted September session of exile Tibetan parliament to resume in December

(TibetanReview.net, Nov16’23) – The Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) is to reconvene next month in a resumption of the session which opened in September but was postponed in disarray after a quorum-busting section of its members staged a walkout.

“The 6th session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will reconvene with the remaining business of the general session from 25th to 29th December 2023,” said the parliament’s secretariat in an announcement today.

The main agenda of the session is to discuss the annual reports of the different departments of the Central Tibetan Administration.

The September session was boycotted by a section of the TPiE members after sitting for just three days. The Speaker took cognizance of the boycott notice given by this section made up predominantly of the Dotoe and religious constituency members over a controverted issue involving one of their colleagues and postponed the session indefinitely.

Other major pending issues of the TPiE, which have been aborted thus far due to factional and boycott politics, include amending the Charter of Tibetans in Exile to enable the restoration of the full strength of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission and the appointment of up to four more Kalons (Minister) in the Kashag (Cabinet) of the CTA.

The TPiE secretariat also announced today that the next, 7th session of the TPiE will be held from Mar 14 to 30, 2024.

Normal TPiE sessions are held biannually in March and September each year.

