Active Covid-19 cases in India are rising again

(TibetanReview.net, Jul26’21) – Active Covid-19 cases in India are on a rise again, due mainly to high and rising cases in Kerala and to a lesser extent rising cases in the northeastern states, reported the indianexpress.com and the timesofindia.com Jul 26.

The main factor behind the plateauing of positive cases in the country was the accelerating numbers being reported from Kerala, and to a lesser degree, from the northeast, said the timesofindia.com report.

The report said India recorded the smallest drop in weekly Covid-19 infections since the peak of the second wave as the case count in the current week (Jul 19-25) fell by just around 1.2% as compared with the previous seven days.

Covid cases had seen a fall of 6.5% and 5.5%, respectively, in the preceding two weeks, the report noted.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that after rising for two successive days, the number of daily new cases in had fallen by just 381 to 39,361, while the daily new deaths had declined by 119 to 416 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 25 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 31,411,262 cases and 420,967 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach nearly 30.58 million (30,579,106 or 97.35%) while active cases have declined by 2,977 to reach more than .4 million (411,189 or 1.31%).

The fatality rate was 1.34%.

The daily positivity rate has risen to 3.41% while the weekly to 2.31%.

Nine states / Union Territories namely Maharashtra (+1,508), Kerala (+2,153), Uttarakhand (+26), Manipur (+330), Chandigarh (+1), Meghalaya (+299), Mizoram (+1,971), Sikkim (+168), and Andaman And Nicobar Islands (+1) have reported increases in active cases.

Nine states have more than 10,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil. It is still among countries reporting the highest number of daily new cases.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the second day at 5,538, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 26. Of them 5,022 had recovered while 381 were active. A total of 135 have died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 195 million (194,188,533) and the deaths nearly 4.16 million (4,159,321), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 26, 2021 at 2:51 PM.