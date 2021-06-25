Active Covid-19 cases in India decline for 43rd day, Tibetan active cases total 423

(TibetanReview.net, Jun25’21) – After reporting increases for the past two days even as active cases have continued to decline for 43 successive days, daily new Covid-19 cases in India has seen a marginal decline this morning.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had increased by 2,402 to 51,667, while the daily new deaths had increased by 8 to 1,329 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 25 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 30,134,445 cases and 393,310 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 29 million (29,128,267 or 96.66%) while active cases have further declined to reach over .61 million (612,868 or 2.03%).

The case fatality rate has increased to 1.31%.

The daily positivity rate has risen to 2.98% while the weekly rate has further fallen to 3%.

Only Kerala (+473), Odisha (+120), Puducherry (+19), Himachal Pradesh (+11), Meghalaya (+112), and Mizoram (+13) have reported increases in active cases.

Kerala (12,078) continued to be the only state to report more than 10,000 daily new cases this morning.

Only three states continue to have more than 100,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala, with the rest having less than 50,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

After remaining unchanged for three days, the number of new Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increased by 42 to 5,084, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 25. Of them 4,530 had recovered while 423 were active. Three more have died, taking the total to 131.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 180 million (180,037,156) and the deaths over 3.9 million (3,901,311), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 25, 2021 at 3:51 PM.