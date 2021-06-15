Active Covid-19 cases in India fall below 1 million after 66 days

(TibetanReview.net, Jun15’21) – The number of active cases of Covid-19 in India, which swelled to over 37.2 lakh at the height of the second wave, has now fallen below 10 lakh after 66 days. Besides, daily new cases reported this morning has been the lowest after 75 days, reported the timesofindia.com Jun 15. However, India’s daily new cases continue to be the world’s highest.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had fallen by 9,950 to 60,471, with the daily new deaths falling by 1,195 to 2,726 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 15 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 29,570,881 cases and 377,031 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 28.28 million (28,280,472 or 95.64%) while active cases have further declined to reach over .91 million (913,378 or 3.09%).

However, the case fatality rate was 1.27%.

The daily positivity rate has fallen to 3.45% and the weekly rate fallen to 4.39%.

Only West Bengal (+1270), Arunachal Pradesh (+4), and Mizoram (+133) have reported increases in active cases.

Tamil Nadu is the only state to have reported more than 10,000 daily new cases this morning.

However, five states have continued to report more than 50,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged at 4,864, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 15. Of them 4,181 had recovered while 557 were active. The number of those who have died was 126.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 176 million (176,296,572) and the deaths over 3.8 million (3,813,008), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 15, 2021 at 2:51 PM.