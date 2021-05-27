Amid continued decline in active Covid-19 cases, positivity rate, embattled India fast-tracks vaccine imports

(TibetanReview.net, May27’21) – India has on May 27 scrapped local trials for “well-established” foreign coronavirus vaccines to fast-track imports as it battles a devastating second wave of the pandemic. The country recorded its highest Covid-19 death toll this month since the pandemic began last year, accounting for just over a third of the overall total, noted the timesofindia.com May 27. India continues to suffer from a chronic shortage of vaccines amid fears of a looming third wave.

But as of now, India’s current weekly positivity rate is 10.93%, with the daily positivity rate being 9.79%, less than 10% for 3 consecutive days, the report cited the country’s health ministry as saying.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of new cases had further increased to 211,298 after declining for several days, with the daily new deaths also having declined to 3,647 in the past 24 hours recorded on May 27 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 27,369,093 cases and 315,235 deaths respectively.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach nearly 24.20 million (2,633,951 or 90.01%) while active cases have further declined to reach nearly 2.42 million (2,419,907 or 8.84%). However, the case fatality rate has risen to 1.15%. The daily positivity rate was 9.79%.

All but four, namely Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Goa, of the 24 states with total caseloads of more than 100,000 have reported varying levels of continued decline in active cases.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7. It has been below three lakh since May 17.

Thirteen states have more than 50,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Punjab, and Assam.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the third day at 4,188, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 27. Of them 2,493 had recovered while 1,589 were active. The number of those who have died was 106.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 168.46 million (168,462,786) and the deaths nearly 3.5 million (3,499,897), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 27, 2021 at 3:50 PM.