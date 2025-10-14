Amid environmental concerns, China looks to mine lithium near Mt Everest from its third largest reserve

(TibetanReview.net, Oct14’25) – China is actively exploring the potential for large-scale mining operations at a globally ranking lithium reserve it discovered recently in Tibet in the ecologically fragile Mt Everest region, raising serious concern among scientists, reported energy-reporters.com Oct 13.

The discovery, which has captured global attention, is situated at altitudes between 17,700 and 18,300 feet, and represents China’s third-largest lithium reserve, holding over one million tons of lithium oxide.

While China has not citred the exact location of the discovery, it is state to be about 3 kilometers from the Qiongjiagang peak in the Mt Everest region of the Tibetan Plateau.

The site’s rich reserve of hard-rock spodumene is stated to be similar to deposits found in Australia and considered high-grade. Located just three miles outside the Mt Qomolangma Nature Reserve, this discovery represents one of the most promising mining prospects worldwide, the report said.

Chinese geologists believe that this deposit could significantly contribute to sustainable energy efforts as world pivots towards green energy solutions, with lithium playing a central role in reducing carbon emissions. However, the environmental and logistical challenges of mining at such high altitudes are considerable.

The discovery is still in its early exploration stages, and the potential for large-scale mining operations is being carefully evaluated, the report noted.

The region around Mt Everest is part of the greater Himalayas, an ecologically sensitive zone with glacier-fed rivers. Any mining activity in this area risks contaminating water sources and accelerating glacier melt. This ecological fragility is a major concern for scientists and conservationists. Moreover, the carbon cost of extracting lithium in such a harsh environment could undermine global climate goals.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly stressed the importance of protecting the environment before carrying out development works in Tibet during his visits to Qinghai and Tibet. This project could present a test of his commitment to this policy decision rhetoric.

While lithium is a cornerstone of the green energy transition, the energy-intensive nature of high-altitude hard-rock mining could negate the climate benefits of using lithium as a sustainable energy source. These environmental complications are compounded by the social and geopolitical implications of expanding China’s dominance in the global lithium supply chain, the report noted.

Lithium is a geopolitical tool used by China. As it is increasingly dubbed the “new oil” – apart from “white gold” – due to its abundant supply, its extraction comes with significant trade-offs. The Everest region’s lithium potential highlights the tension between harnessing this resource and preserving the climate. While an American mine has recently emerged as a competitor with 40 million metric tons of lithium, China continues to solidify its position as a global leader in lithium production, the report said.

China’s control over a large portion of the global lithium chain could strengthen global dependence on its supply, raising both environmental and geopolitical concerns.

The discovery of lithium near Mt Everest presents both opportunities and challenges in the quest for sustainable energy. As China positions itself as a dominant player in the global lithium market, the environmental and geopolitical implications of this discovery must be carefully considered. How can we ensure that the pursuit of green energy does not come at the expense of fragile ecosystems and global stability? the report asked.