At 623, Delhi reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in 2.5 months, Tibetan cases now total 4,516

(TibetanReview.net, Jun02’21) – As India keeps witnessing a downward trend in the spread of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which peaked on May 7 with 4,14,188 new cases, the country cannot stop talking about the need to be prepared for an expected third wave. A third wave of Covid-19 could be just as severe as the second wave and can last up to 98 days, the timesofindia.com Jun 1 cited an SBI report as saying.

“Average duration of third wave for top countries is 98 days and that of second wave is 108 days, with third wave peak as a multiple of second at 1.8 and second wave as a multiple of first at 5.2 (for India it was at 4.2),” the report quoted an SBI Ecowrap report as saying.

Meanwhile India’s capital Delhi reported 623 daily new cases this morning, the lowest in two and a half months, and 62 more deaths, while the positivity rate fell below 1% for the second consecutive day. The city currently has over 10,178 active cases.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had increased to 132,788, with the daily new deaths having also increased to reach ,3207 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 2 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 28,307,832 cases and 335,102 deaths respectively.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 26.179 million (26,179,085 or 92.48%) while active cases have further declined to reach nearly 1.8 million (1,793,645 or 6.34%). The case fatality rate had, however, remained at 1.18%. The daily positivity rate has fallen to 6.57% while the weekly positivity rate had fallen to 8.21%.

All states and Union Territories except Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, have reported declines in active cases.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7. It has been below three lakhs since May 17.

Eight states – one less than yesterday – continue to have more than 50,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh are the only states to report more than 10,000 daily new cases this morning.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

After remaining unchanged for two days, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged at 4,516, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 2. Of them 3,100 had recovered while 1,298 were active. The number of those who have died has increased by 4 to reach 118.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 171 million (171,196,260) and the deaths over 3.56 million (3,565,444), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 2, 2021 at 1:52 AM.