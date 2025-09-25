today-is-a-good-day
Australia criticizes China at UN forum for its Dalai Lama succession meddling

(TibetanReview.net, Sep25’25) – Australia has on Sep 23 expressed concern over continuing reports of human rights violations in Tibet including China’s interference in the recognition of reincarnation of His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the ongoing UN human rights forum in Geneva.

Addressing the 60th session of the UN human rights Council, Clare Walsh, Australia’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, has called on governments, including China, to act consistently with international law and norms, stating, “Governments should not interfere in the selection of religious leaders—including the Dalai Lama.”

Australia’s raising of the issue is seen as, in part, a result of the Tibet Lobby Day in Canberra, carried out by Tibetan activists earlier this month, during which MPs and senators condemned China’s planned interference in the selection of the Dalai Lama during the parliaments.

These included Senator Steph Hodgins-May who said “Australians must take a principled stance in condemning any interference by the Chinese government.”

Also, Senator Nick McKim said, “Any Dalai Lama appointed by the Chinese government has no legitimacy, and Chinese government interference in the choice of a new Dalai Lama is unacceptable.”

And in the House of Representatives, Susan Templeman said it was the government’s view that “no government should interfere in the selection of religious leaders, and successions should be allowed to occur in accordance with religious norms and practices. That is the case for the next Dalai Lama, although we know that this one is planning a very long life.”

The Tibet Lobby Day is organized annually by Australia Tibet Council (ATC) and the Sep 1-2 event held most recently was the 14th.

