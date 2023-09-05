Australia finds forced assimilation schooling in occupied Tibet deeply concerning

(TibetanReview.net, Sep05’23) – Reports from Tibet of children being separated from their families are disturbing and deeply concerning, Australia has said in various interactions with Chinese officials, reported au.news.yahoo.com Sep 4, citing Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Addressing the country’s parliament Sep 4, she has said the government had raised the issue about China’s human rights abuses in Tibet at numerous diplomatic levels about “the erosion of rights and freedom”.

The minister has also spoken of having raised concerns about the detention of peaceful protesters and crackdown on religious freedoms.

She has said Beijing’s crackdown amounted to “excessive security measures”.

“What we can do is to advocate and we are seeking to do that” she has added.

Senator Wong’s remarks came as a cross-parliamentary group supporting Tibetan freedom marked Tibet Lobby Day on Sep 4 by issuing a statement calling on the government to raise the issue with China and in multilateral forums.

The statement, co-signed by Labor MP Susan Templeman, Greens senator Janet Rice and Liberal senator Dean Smith, said human rights needed to be respected universally and Chinese officials should be held to account.

“We would like to see Australia take leadership internationally and raise this issue both publicly and privately with Chinese leadership while seeking multilateral support for the closure of these schools and the return of these children to their families.”

The MPs were referring to boarding schools where Tibetan children separated from their parents and community are being groomed to be churned out as Chinese individuals in their behavour, attitude and mentality.

On the issue of forced labour in Chinese-occupied Tibet, Senator Wong has said the Attorney-General was working through a review of anti-slavery legislation and the government would respond in turn.

“I do not think there is anyone in Australia who would advocate or believe that it is acceptable for us to profit from forced labour,” she has said.