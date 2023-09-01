Australia’s ruling Labor Party deeply concerned about erosion of rights in Xinjiang, Tibet etc

(TibetanReview.net, Sep01’23) – Australia’s ruling Labour Party has adopted a human rights resolution during its 49th National Conference, held over Aug 17-19 in Brisbane, strongly condemning the situation in Xinjiang as well as across the rest of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), including Tibet.

“Labor strongly condemns human rights violations against the Uyghur and other ethnic and religious minorities in Xinjiang and across China,” the resolution, introduced by Julian Hill, MP, was quoted as saying.

The resolution has referred to a report of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights “which found the allegations of torture or ill-treatment in Xinjiang credible, as are allegations of individual incidents of sexual and gender-based violence and that some of the violations may constitute crimes against humanity.”

Labor has also expressed deep concern about reports of the erosion of educational, religious, cultural and linguistic rights and freedoms in Tibet.

“We also note disturbing reports of the separation of Tibetan children from their families in government-run boarding schools, the detention of Tibetans for peaceful expression of political views, the suppression of Tibetan religious expression, excessive security measures, mass surveillance, restrictions on travel and China’s policies on Tibetan cultural rights and heritage.”

On the situation across the rest of the PRC, Labour has also expressed deep concern about the use of forced labour across the land. “Labor is deeply worried by the continuing erosion of Hong Kong’s rights, freedoms and autonomy and the broad application of the National Security Laws to arrest and pressure pro-democracy figures, opposition groups…..” the resolution was further quoted as saying.

Australia has since May 2022 been ruled by the Australia Labor Party under Prime Minister Albanese Anthony.