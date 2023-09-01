31.9 C
New Delhi
Friday, September 1, 2023
spot_img
Outside TibetGov't & Leaders on Tibet

Australia’s ruling Labor Party deeply concerned about erosion of rights in Xinjiang, Tibet etc

15
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Sep01’23) – Australia’s ruling Labour Party has adopted a human rights resolution during its 49th National Conference, held over Aug 17-19 in Brisbane, strongly condemning the situation in Xinjiang as well as across the rest of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), including Tibet.

“Labor strongly condemns human rights violations against the Uyghur and other ethnic and religious minorities in Xinjiang and across China,” the resolution, introduced by Julian Hill, MP, was quoted as saying.

The resolution has referred to a report of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights “which found the allegations of torture or ill-treatment in Xinjiang credible, as are allegations of individual incidents of sexual and gender-based violence and that some of the violations may constitute crimes against humanity.”

Labor has also expressed deep concern about reports of the erosion of educational, religious, cultural and linguistic rights and freedoms in Tibet.

“We also note disturbing reports of the separation of Tibetan children from their families in government-run boarding schools, the detention of Tibetans for peaceful expression of political views, the suppression of Tibetan religious expression, excessive security measures, mass surveillance, restrictions on travel and China’s policies on Tibetan cultural rights and heritage.”

On the situation across the rest of the PRC, Labour has also expressed deep concern about the use of forced labour across the land. “Labor is deeply worried by the continuing erosion of Hong Kong’s rights, freedoms and autonomy and the broad application of the National Security Laws to arrest and pressure pro-democracy figures, opposition groups…..” the resolution was further quoted as saying.

Australia has since May 2022 been ruled by the Australia Labor Party under Prime Minister Albanese Anthony.

Previous articleChina brushes aside India’s objections as more countries reject its expansionist 2023 ‘standard map’
Next articleChina vows tit-for-tat visa sanctions on US officials over forced assimilation school system in Tibet

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
1,090FollowersFollow
9,865FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Democracy and Unity: The Pillars of Tibetan Exile Governance

OPINION Prof. Nawang Phuntsog* cautions that the deadlock and the precarious democracy in Dharamsala have the potential to diminish international...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Restoring Faith in Tibetan Democracy: A Call to Action

Dr Nawang Phuntsog-la* bemoans the fact that the very institutions and representatives we have elected seem to be the...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.