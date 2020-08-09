You are here: Home » Outside Tibet » Dalai Lama » Book by Dalai Lama on environment set for Nov’20 release

Book by Dalai Lama on environment set for Nov’20 release

August 9, 2020 9:31 pm0 commentsViews: 69

The book, Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World.

(TibetanReview.net, Aug09’20) – A book on the environment co-authored by His Holiness the Dalai Lama with German environmental journalist Franz Alt is to be published later this November, reported the timesofindia.com Aug 9.

The book, Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World, is on a subject the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize winner often cites as a prime example of how interdependent nations and peoples across the world today are in his advocacy of universal responsibility among everyone.

The report quoted the book’s description as saying, “In this inspiring new book, the Dalai Lama, one of the most influential figures of our time, calls on political decision-makers to finally fight against deadlock and ignorance on this issue. He argues that we all need to stand up for a different and more climate-friendly world, and to allow the younger generation to assert their right to regain their future.”

The report quoted Jim Martin, commissioning editor at Bloomsbury Sigma as saying, speaking to The Bookseller, “As we slowly emerge blinking from the torment of the Coronavirus epidemic, we need to focus our efforts on the existential challenge of climate change. In this book, the Dalai Lama shares his vision for how change can happen. The world needs to hear and heed his words.”

Share
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related posts:

  1. Dalai Lama’s first children’s book to teach compassion
  2. Dalai Lama to begin Bodh Gaya teachings Jan 5, Bihar Chief Minister to join book release
  3. Dalai Lama urges Tibet action to protect global environment
  4. Dalai Lama welcomes Tutu, to collaborate on book of joy
  5. Dalai Lama joins interfaith call for global action against climate change
Tags:

Leave a Reply