Book by Dalai Lama on environment set for Nov’20 release

(TibetanReview.net, Aug09’20) – A book on the environment co-authored by His Holiness the Dalai Lama with German environmental journalist Franz Alt is to be published later this November, reported the timesofindia.com Aug 9.

The book, Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World, is on a subject the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize winner often cites as a prime example of how interdependent nations and peoples across the world today are in his advocacy of universal responsibility among everyone.

The report quoted the book’s description as saying, “In this inspiring new book, the Dalai Lama, one of the most influential figures of our time, calls on political decision-makers to finally fight against deadlock and ignorance on this issue. He argues that we all need to stand up for a different and more climate-friendly world, and to allow the younger generation to assert their right to regain their future.”

The report quoted Jim Martin, commissioning editor at Bloomsbury Sigma as saying, speaking to The Bookseller, “As we slowly emerge blinking from the torment of the Coronavirus epidemic, we need to focus our efforts on the existential challenge of climate change. In this book, the Dalai Lama shares his vision for how change can happen. The world needs to hear and heed his words.”

