Border peace highlighted as India’s foreign secretary concludes two-day Beijing visit

(TibetanReview.net, Jul29’26) – With China creating no more border incidents since the Galwan Valley clashes of 2020, its move to normalise ties with India continues to be in an upward swing and on Jul 28 the latter’s Foreign Secretary concluded two days of extensive discussions with several Chinese officials on the entire spectrum of India-China relations. Both were stated to have reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border, a matter of particular importance to India.

The visit of Vikram Misri, who was previously India’s Ambassador to China, came as the two countries have stepped up bilateral engagement. Earlier in the day, he met Li Wentang, Vice President of the ruling Communist Party’s Central Party School in Beijing and discussed opportunities for future cooperation and exchanges, reported the dailypioneer.com Jul 29.

The day before, Misri met with other Chinese leaders, including Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying, with whom he discussed the entire gamut of the bilateral relations, the report said.

The foreign secretary was also reported to have met with Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The report noted that Hong was previously the Director General of the boundary department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Misri’s visit followed the meeting between India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Manila on Jul 21.

Mistri’s visit also came as India and China had rolled out a series of measures over the last year to rebuild relations after a sharp downturn following the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020 and the military face-off that continued for over four years, noted indiatoday.in Jul 28.

The two countries reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border during Misri’s visit to Beijing, as the two sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explored ways to deepen cooperation, said the economictimes.com Jul 28.

Addressing a media briefing, India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both countries recognised the significance of preserving peace and stability in the India-China border areas while discussing the overall trajectory of bilateral ties, the report said.

“Both sides discussed bilateral relations in its entirety and discussed means of advancing the vision of the two leaders (Modi and Xi) that India and China are partners and development opportunities for each other, including through mutually beneficial outcomes across trade and economic ties, culture and people-to-people exchanges,” Jaiswal has said.