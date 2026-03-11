China-appointed Panchen vows proactive move to Sinicize Tibetan Buddhism at annual two-sessions meet in Beijing

(TibetanReview.net, Mar10’26) – Although the difference between Tibetan and Chinese cultures is stark and obvious, and Tibetan Buddhism cannot not be more different from China’s, Beijing has been vigorously moving to change that by trying to assimilate the Himalayan territory in keeping with its false political narrative about Tibet being an integral part of China since ancient times. In keeping with this Sinicization drive, Gyaincain Norbu, appointed by China to replace the abducted, Dalai Lama-recognized 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima way back in 1995, has said Mar 8 that Tibetan Buddhism is “an important component of China’s traditional culture” and should be seen to appear as such.

Addressing the ongoing third annual plenary meeting of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, the China-appointed 11th Panchen Lama has said: “In recent years, with the care and support of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government, the Tibetan Buddhist community has actively explored ways to align with socialist society and has achieved positive results. The level of law-based and standardized management of monasteries has continued to improve. The interpretation of Buddhist teachings has kept pace with the times, and the system for cultivating monastic talents has become increasingly well-established. As an important component of China’s traditional culture, Tibetan Buddhism has been effectively preserved and developed through its inheritance.”

Regarding the challenges that supposedly lie ahead for furthering the assimilation drive, Gyaincain Norbu has said: “It is necessary to integrate the core socialist values more systematically and deeply into the interpretation of Buddhist teachings, the dissemination of Dharma, and the practice of cultivation,” apart from other issues.

He has further said: “The fundamental guideline for addressing these issues lies in thoroughly studying, understanding, and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Culture, the Party’s policies on the governance of Xizang in the new era, and Xi Jinping’s important thought on strengthening and improving ethnic work, his statements on religious affairs, and his instructions on Xizang-related work. Efforts should be coordinated across five dimensions, namely ideological guidance, rule-of-law practice, cultural integration, social service, and talent development.”

He has called for continued carrying out of “in-depth patriotism and socialist education within the religious community, integrating education on the sense of national identity, citizenship, and the rule of law into daily Dharma teachings, so that the recognition of the motherland, the Chinese nation, the Chinese culture, the leadership of the Communist Party of China, and socialism with Chinese characteristics can become a conscious pursuit among religious practitioners.”

He has called on religious circles in Tibet to take the lead in “respecting, studying, observing, and applying the law, conducting activities, managing affairs, and handling relations in accordance with law” by working “in coordination with the government to raise the level of law-based governance of religious affairs.”

For the purpose of promoting “cultural integration and strengthening Chinese identity”, he has said: “We should adhere to strict governance of religious practice, actively forge a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, and deeply explore teachings and regulations that are conducive to social harmony, progress, and healthy civilization. We should interpret doctrines and regulations in ways that align with the requirements of China’s contemporary development and the fine traditional Chinese culture.”

For strengthening talent cultivation and ensuring healthy inheritance, he has said: “We should improve the training model that balances modern scripture study with traditional practice, enhance learning of the national standard spoken and written language, Chinese history, legal regulations, and modern scientific knowledge, and focus on nurturing a group of high-quality monastic talents in the new era who love both their country and their religion, maintain purity and harmony, and uphold correct belief and practice.”

He has vowed that “with a more proactive stance, we will guide monks, nuns, and believers to work together with people of all ethnic groups across the country, and strive forward with one heart and mind.”

He has further said: “the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is now on an irreversible historical course” and “this provides an unprecedentedly broad stage for the healthy inheritance of all religions and bestows a profound historical responsibility on the religious community.”

“The Tibetan Buddhist community is determined, with a deep sense of gratitude to the motherland and all sentient beings, to more consciously integrate into the overall national development, striving to be steadfast practitioners of patriotism, faithful inheritors of fine traditional Chinese culture, and active contributors to Chinese modernization,” China’s online Tibet news service eng.tibet.cn Mar 9 quoted Gyaincain Norbu as saying in his speech.