3.4 C
New York
Saturday, January 9, 2021
Home China Watch
China Watch

China bans party members from expressing dissent in new rule

By tibetanreview
0
31
Members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) are barred not only from having any religious belief but they also cannot speak as they like outside the party forum. (Photo courtesy: Xinhua)

(TibetanReview.net, Jan07’21) – Members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) are barred not only from having any religious belief but they also cannot speak as they like outside the party forum. This was made clear by the leadership of the CPC ahead of the party’s centenary year celebrations to be held in July this year.

Amended party rules published by the Chinese language service of the state-run Xinhua news agency made it clear, however, that party cadres had been granted the right to seek the removal of leaders if they are found incompetent. However, they cannot express dissent outside the party.

The amended rules include new guidelines on access to information and how to handle internal complaints which were portrayed as “boosting democracy within the party”, reported the PTI Jan 7.

The report said the new rules made it clear that the party will not tolerate dissenting views from its own ranks, especially airing their complaints in public.

“When a party member criticises, exposes or requests for treatment or punishment, he/she shall use organisational channels. He/she shall not spread it freely or on the Internet, exaggerate or distort facts, fabricate facts, or falsely accuse or frame up”, the new rule book was quoted as saying.

In particular, Article 16 of the rule book was quoted as saying, “Party members shall not publicly express opinions that are inconsistent with the decisions of the Central Committee” of the CPC. 

Last year, retired party school professor Cai Xia defected to the US after she severely criticized President Xi and complained about lack of freedom of speech within the party.

Share
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Previous articleSignificant slowdown expected in Covid-19 spread in India, but daily figures worsened this morning
Next articlePlea deal offered to New York City cop arrested for spying on Tibetans, other violations
tibetanreviewhttps://www.tibetanreview.net/

Related Articles

Dharamsala

Penpa Tsering leads in candidate-selection poll for Sikyong election

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan08’21) – Unofficial results of the preliminary round of voting meant for choosing candidates for the election of the Sikyong, the...
Read more
Society and Human Interest

India reports less than 19,000 Covid-19 cases for the fifth time this month

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan08’21) – The number of people in India found with the UK-detected more contagious variant of SARS-Cov-2, which causes the Covid-19...
Read more
Sino-India

China warns US to stay out of its border dispute with India

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan07’21) – China has on Jan 6 warned the United States to stay off its border dispute with India after the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

6,132FansLike
630FollowersFollow
7,039FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Dharamsala

Penpa Tsering leads in candidate-selection poll for Sikyong election

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan08’21) – Unofficial results of the preliminary round of voting meant for choosing candidates for the election of the Sikyong, the...
Read more
Society and Human Interest

India reports less than 19,000 Covid-19 cases for the fifth time this month

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan08’21) – The number of people in India found with the UK-detected more contagious variant of SARS-Cov-2, which causes the Covid-19...
Read more
Sino-India

China warns US to stay out of its border dispute with India

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan07’21) – China has on Jan 6 warned the United States to stay off its border dispute with India after the...
Read more
Society and Human Interest

Plea deal offered to New York City cop arrested for spying on Tibetans, other violations

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan07’21) – A New York City police officer arrested for being an agent of China over the Tibetan community and other...
Read more
China Watch

China bans party members from expressing dissent in new rule

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan07’21) – Members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) are barred not only from having any religious belief but they...
Read more
Load more
Share
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.