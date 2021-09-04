China bans ‘sissy’ men from TV

(TibetanReview.net, Sep03’21) – China wants its television channels to reflect the party’s ethos of masculinity and has on Sep 2 ordered a ban on effeminate men from appearing on them, using a derogatory term against such people. The move could have grave implications for the men in Chinese society with effeminate look or mannerism.

Broadcasters must “resolutely put an end to sissy men and other abnormal esthetics,” the AP Sep 2 quoted China’s National Radio and TV Administration as saying, using an insulting slang term for effeminate men — “niang pao,” or literally, “girlie guns.”

The move is seen to reflect official concern that Chinese pop stars, influenced by the sleek, fashionable look of some South Korean and Japanese singers and actors, are failing to encourage China’s young men to be masculine enough.

Broadcasters should avoid promoting “vulgar internet celebrities” and admiration of wealth and celebrity, the regulator was quoted as saying. Instead, programs should “vigorously promote excellent Chinese traditional culture, revolutionary culture and advanced socialist culture.”

The ban is seen as being carried out under President Xi Jinping’s call for a “national rejuvenation,” with tighter Communist Party control of business, education, culture and religion. Companies and the public are under increasing pressure to align with its vision for a more powerful China and healthier society, the report noted.