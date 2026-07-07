China-cautious Nepal bans public events marking Dalai Lama’s 91st birthday

(TibetanReview.net, Jul07’26) – Although the Dalai Lama’s birthday is marked with prayers and charity works and nothing much else in the public domain, police in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu have banned public rallies, assemblies, and poster demonstrations under apparent pressure from China. Its ambassador had earlier issued Tibet-warnings in meetings with the country’s newly elected government’s Home and Foreign Minsters, as per Nepali media reports in Mar 2026.

The Kathmandu District Security Committee, chaired by Chief District Officer Ishwar Raj Paudel, has banned public rallies, assemblies, and poster demonstrations on Monday to prevent ‘Free Tibet’ activities during the Dalai Lama’s birthday, reported english.nepalnews.com Jul 5.

Security forces had been deployed with strict orders to halt any public or vocal events against Nepal’s foreign policy, the report said.

The report also said the local administration would allow quiet, indoor celebrations, such as lighting incense inside schools or private venues, provided no promotional materials or speeches would be involved.

According to the report, this strict administrative clampdown highlights the intense geopolitical tightrope Nepal walks regarding the Tibetan issue and its powerful northern neighbour.

The report noted that while millions worldwide revere the Dalai Lama as a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and the spiritual face of Tibet, Beijing views him as a dangerous separatist seeking to undermine Chinese sovereignty.

The report said China treats any public acknowledgment or celebration of the Dalai Lama’s leadership as a direct challenge to its national integrity.

The report continued that to navigate this delicate environment, Kathmandu strictly adheres to a “One-China” policy, officially recognizing Tibet as an inalienable part of China and pledging that its territory will never be used for anti-China activities.