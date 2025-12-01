China concludes Tibet lawmakers’ meet, emphasizes Sinicizing Tibetan Buddhism, border diversity

(TibetanReview.net, Dec01’25) – The 20th Session of the Standing Committee of the 12th National People’s Congress of the Tibet Autonomous Region has concluded in Lhasa on Nov 28 and emphasized on Sinicizing Tibetan Buddhism in the backdrop of China’s relentless move to appoint its own reincarnation of the current Dalai Lama when the time comes.

The meeting has also stressed President Xi Jinping’s call to develop Tibet’s border areas into multi-ethic communities, which could only mean providing for the settlement of Chinese immigrants and further encouragement of inter-ethnic marriages.

At a “Tibet People’s Congress Classroom” held at the end of the meeting, the ongoing move to Sinicize Tibetan Buddhism was emphasized as an important part of implementing President Xi Jinping’s “Four Major Tasks” guideline for governing Tibet.

Zhang Shunmou, Director of the Religious Research Center of the United Front Work Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, was stated to have given a lecture on promoting the Sinicization of religion in China in a systematic way, focusing on in-depth study and implementation of the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping in this regard.

The ‘Four Major Tasks’ of stability, development, ecology, and border strength are important political tasks entrusted by General Secretary Xi Jinping to Tibet, and are also a strategic deployment related to the construction of a new socialist modern Tibet, noted China’s Tibetan-language Tibet news service tb.tibet.cn Dec 1.

Noting Xi’s guideline that “To govern Tibet well and ensure its stability and development, it is essential to maintain political stability, social stability, ethnic unity, and religious harmony in Tibet,” the report said the meeting emphasized: “Further strengthen the awareness of the Chinese nation as a community with a shared future, promote the Sinicization of Tibetan Buddhism in a systematic way, and firmly maintain a stable and harmonious political and social atmosphere in Tibet.”

On the issue of strengthening the border, the meeting was stated to have emphasized: “The border area is the first line of Defence in safeguarding national security and the frontline battlefield for protecting the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized, ‘Strengthen the construction of infrastructure in border areas, encourage people of all ethnic groups to take root in the border, protect the country’s land, and build their homeland’.“

The meeting was further stated to have emphasized: To comprehensively promote the ‘Four Major Tasks,’ we must elevate the construction of a prosperous and stable border of the motherland to a high level, comprehensively promote the construction and economic and social development of border areas, and accelerate the modernization of border areas to ensure the stability of border defence, the security of borders, and the happiness of border residents.”