You are here: Home » China Watch » China gets say in appointment of investigators for UN rights body

China gets say in appointment of investigators for UN rights body

April 5, 2020 6:05 am0 commentsViews: 19

Mr. Jiang Duan, who holds the rank of Minister at China’s mission to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, will play a key role in selecting the world body’s monitors on health, freedom of speech, arbitrary detention and enforced disappearances. (Photo courtesy: UN Watch)

(TibetanReview.net, Apr04’20) – In what is seen as a gross perversion of the human rights agenda of the United Nations, the government of China, which has nearly one-fifth of the world’s population under its authoritarian control, and which has many countries dutifully toeing its lines due to their economic interests, has been appointed to a group assigned to choose some of the world body’s independent human rights investigators.

The Consultative Group of the Geneva-based United Nations Human Rights Council has five members who select at least 17 UN human rights mandate-holders who investigate, watch over and publicly report on violations.

China is regularly criticized by international human rights groups as well as governmental and parliamentary bodies, including at the United Nations itself, for gross and systemic violations of civil and political rights of its citizens while also being guilty of destroying the cultural and ethnic identity as well of people in territories under its rule.

“Allowing China’s oppressive and inhumane regime to choose the world investigators on freedom of speech, arbitrary detention and enforced disappearances is like making a pyromaniac into the town fire chief. It’s absurd and immoral for the UN to allow China’s oppressive government a key role in selecting officials who shape international human rights standards and report on violations worldwide,” dailywire.com Arp 4 quoted Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, which monitors the UN Human Rights Council and has championed the rights of victims in China, as saying.

Share
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related posts:

  1. Another global rights body criticizes China’s 2014 rights record
  2. US quits UN rights body for being a club with rights abusers
  3. China welcomes the appointment of new UN rights chief with a veiled warning
  4. China-led anti-rights cohort fails to curb activists’ role at UN rights forum
  5. China subverted top UN rights body, arm-twisting client-states into praising it
Tags:

Leave a Reply