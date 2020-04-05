China gets say in appointment of investigators for UN rights body

(TibetanReview.net, Apr04’20) – In what is seen as a gross perversion of the human rights agenda of the United Nations, the government of China, which has nearly one-fifth of the world’s population under its authoritarian control, and which has many countries dutifully toeing its lines due to their economic interests, has been appointed to a group assigned to choose some of the world body’s independent human rights investigators.

The Consultative Group of the Geneva-based United Nations Human Rights Council has five members who select at least 17 UN human rights mandate-holders who investigate, watch over and publicly report on violations.

China is regularly criticized by international human rights groups as well as governmental and parliamentary bodies, including at the United Nations itself, for gross and systemic violations of civil and political rights of its citizens while also being guilty of destroying the cultural and ethnic identity as well of people in territories under its rule.

“Allowing China’s oppressive and inhumane regime to choose the world investigators on freedom of speech, arbitrary detention and enforced disappearances is like making a pyromaniac into the town fire chief. It’s absurd and immoral for the UN to allow China’s oppressive government a key role in selecting officials who shape international human rights standards and report on violations worldwide,” dailywire.com Arp 4 quoted Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, which monitors the UN Human Rights Council and has championed the rights of victims in China, as saying.