China justifies the ‘long-arm (criminal) jurisdiction’ clause of its so-called ethnic unity law

(TibetanReview.net, Jun24’26) –Following a spate of international criticisms of its law ostensibly meant for promoting ethnic unity and progress, which is set to come into force on Jul 1, China has not only defended the legislation but also sought to justify its “long-arm jurisdiction” clause to punish people and entities outside its national jurisdiction for alleged violations of its provisions. It has called the law a “legitimate sovereign act”.

China passed the law in March to create a “shared” national identity among the country’s 55 listed ethnic minority groups, which include Tibetans and Uyghurs, some of whom chafe under Chinese rule and have over ​the years often staged protests, some of them violent, noted Reuters Jun 24.

The new law, which especially targets the linguistic and cultural identity of the ethnic minorities, includes a clause saying people and groups beyond ⁠the borders of the People’s Republic of China can be held legally accountable ​for undermining “ethnic unity and progress or inciting ethnic separatism”.

China views and punishes any criticism of its policies and actions in Tibet as, among other things, a separatist crime.

“We firmly oppose all acts that use ethnicity, religion, or human rights as pretexts to smear, contain, or suppress China,” China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Jun 24 quoted China’s Vice Justice Minister Hu ‌Weilie as saying, speaking at a news conference in Beijing about the law.

Hu ⁠has accused unnamed, “certain Western media”, of having “distorted and misinterpreted” the overseas provision.

Rights groups have long expressed concern that China has tried to use Interpol “red notices” to ​try and get foreign governments to arrest people abroad it wants for political ​offences at home, the report noted.

Enforcing the law’s overseas provision will effectively safeguard China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests, as well as the lawful rights ⁠and ​interests of people of all ethnic groups, Hu has maintained.

“It ​will not affect normal people-to-people exchanges between China and other countries, academic discussions, economic and trade cooperation, ​or other activities.”

But it is an all too well known fact that China already blacklists, even sanctions, foreigner including journalists, human rights activists, academics, political leaders, lawmakers, Hollywood stars and others who research or report on, or otherwise criticize its human rights policies and violations. Their Chinese collaborators are also already punished. The new law will be an additional tool in its arsenal of reprisal actions against such persons and groups.