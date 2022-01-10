China lists two in Tibet among its 10 super projects in 2021

(TibetanReview.net, Jan10’22) – China has on Dec 30 listed the start of the operation of the Lhasa-Nyingchi (Tibetan: Nyingtri) railway in Tibet Autonomous Region and of the 10,000-ton carbon fiber production base in Qinghai among the top 10 super projects of its central and state-owned enterprises. The list was compiled after considering both online votes and the recommendations of experts, reported the official chinadaily.com.cn Jan 10.

The list, led by the start of the building of China’s space station in orbit, was reported to have been compiled by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

On the start of the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway, the report said “the 435-km railway marks the country’s first electrified railroad operating on the plateau region.”

With a designed speed of 160 km per hour, its launch meant that “the Fuxing bullet train series will be available in all provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland,” the report added.

The launch in Qinghai Province of “China’s largest carbon fiber production facility” had been announced by China National Building Material Group (CNBM) at a conference on Sep 8, the report said.

With it, the company was stated to have achieved for the first time a single-line annual output of 3,000 tons of high-performance carbon fiber production line with fully independent intellectual property rights.

The expected capacity of the production base was stated to be 25,000 tons.

The facility is built on 800 acres of land, with the company investing 5 billion yuan in it, and with its technology and scale placing the firm at the top of the domestic industry, the report added.

Also figuring in the list are two projects in another Chinese occupied territory – East Turkestan (Xinjiang). The report said the 1-billion-ton oil and gas area discovered in Tarim oilfield in Xinjiang was the largest petroleum discovery in the area in the last 10 years.

The Tarim oilfield branch of PetroChina, China’s largest oil and gas producer, had announced the discovery of the new ultra-deep oil and gas area on Jun 18, the report said.

The other Xinjiang project is the second expressway linking Xinjiang with Beijing, which opened on Jun 30 as the fastest passage to link the northeastern, northern and northwestern parts of the PRC. The project obviously has geostrategic and internal security maintenance objectives.