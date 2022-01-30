China looks for Olympic event breakthrough from Tibetan at Beijing Winter Games

(TibetanReview.net, Jan30’22) – Yongqinglamu is the only snowboard cross participant to compete for China at the Beijing Winter Olympics Feb 2022 and the country is looking for a breakthrough in this event during these Games, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Jan 30.

Without much experience in big events, she broke into the top 20 in the World Cup standings, reaching a career-best 17th, the report said.

“The inclusion to the Olympics demonstrates her personal ability and high quality training. I hope she can make a breakthrough for China,” the report quoted her coach Langjiaduoji as saying.

Originally a footballer, 18-year-old Yongqinglamu (Yangchen Lhamo?) from eastern Tibet’s Chamdo City, chose to become a snowboarder after various rounds of selection in 2018, the report noted.