14.1 C
New Delhi
Monday, January 31, 2022
spot_img
China Watch

China looks for Olympic event breakthrough from Tibetan at Beijing Winter Games

5
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Jan30’22) – Yongqinglamu is the only snowboard cross participant to compete for China at the Beijing Winter Olympics Feb 2022 and the country is looking for a breakthrough in this event during these Games, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Jan 30.

Without much experience in big events, she broke into the top 20 in the World Cup standings, reaching a career-best 17th, the report said.

“The inclusion to the Olympics demonstrates her personal ability and high quality training. I hope she can make a breakthrough for China,” the report quoted her coach Langjiaduoji as saying.

Originally a footballer, 18-year-old Yongqinglamu (Yangchen Lhamo?) from eastern Tibet’s Chamdo City, chose to become a snowboarder after various rounds of selection in 2018, the report noted.

Previous articleThe Beijing absentee list will be the most significant shunning of an Olympics since the 1980s
Next articleChina to become high-income country by 2023-end?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
966FollowersFollow
8,219FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Upholding Freedom of Conscience and Belief

(TibetanReview.net, Nov27’21) As the world marked on Nov 25 the 40th anniversary of the UN Declaration on the Elimination...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Appeasement no antidote to venomous innuendoes: Condemning Monlam Tharchin’s recent statement

Luna L.H.* condemns allegations of political intrigue made against a Dhomey member by Chithue Monlam Tharchin for insidiously implicating...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.