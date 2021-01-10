2.1 C
New York
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Home China Watch
China Watch

China makes expert to refute saying Covid-19 vaccine approved by it was the world’s most unsafe

By tibetanreview
0
37
China is aiming to inoculate millions of people, mostly front-line workers and working-age population from 18 to 59, before the upcoming Lunar New Year travel rush in mid-February. (Photo courtesy: Daily Mail)

(TibetanReview.net, Jan09’21) – China has silenced a doctor who has called the Covid-9 vaccine developed by the state-run, Shanghai-based firm Sinopharm “the most unsafe in the world”. It has made vaccine expert Dr Tao Lina to apologise to his countrymen, reported the dailymail.co.uk Jan 7. China approved the vaccine for general public use on Dec 31.

After having described the potential adverse impact of Sinopharm’s vaccine as “unprecedented”, Dr Tao has made a U-turn, denying having criticised the vaccine after his remarks were reported outside mainland China, the report said.

Dr Tao had earlier written to his 4.8 million social media followers on Jan 5 that the Covid-19 vaccine that had been rolled out in the country was “the most unsafe in the world”; that it had as many 73 side-effects.

Dr Tao Lina, a vaccine expert from Shanghai. (Photo courtesy: Daily Mail)

But he has now denounced foreign media outlets for ‘twisting’ and ‘exploiting’ his words.

The report said a screenshot of the doctor’s original post showed he had mentioned that none of the vaccines in the world “had more side effects” than the two-dose Covid-19 regimen from Sinopharm and described its potential adverse impact as “unprecedented”.

The listed side effects were stated to include pain around the injection area, headache, high blood pressure, loss of vision and taste, and urinary incontinence.

Sinopharm’s vaccine remains controversial as no detailed efficacy data has been publicly released by its developer.

Nevertheless, the company has said its vaccine was 79.34% effective in preventing people from developing the disease based on interim data.

The South China Morning Post newspaper reported that China would vaccinate 50 million people from high-priority groups before the Lunar New Year holiday in February.

Dr Tao has now also claimed to have received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine and was due to get his second dose on Jan 9.

He has insisted that the Chinese treatment was “very safe” and apologised to his fellow countrymen for his “imprudent” choice of words.

He has claimed to have written the social media post in an “extremely sarcastic” manner.

Share
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Previous articleRace on between Dolma Gyari and Kaydor to take on Penpa Tsering for Sikyong post
tibetanreviewhttps://www.tibetanreview.net/

Related Articles

China Watch

China makes expert to refute saying Covid-19 vaccine approved by it was the world’s most unsafe

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan09’21) – China has silenced a doctor who has called the Covid-9 vaccine developed by the state-run, Shanghai-based firm Sinopharm “the...
Read more
Dharamsala

Race on between Dolma Gyari and Kaydor to take on Penpa Tsering for Sikyong post

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan09’21) – While Penpa Tsering is set to become one of the two candidates for the election of the Sikyong, the...
Read more
Society and Human Interest

India reports less than 19,000 Covid-cases for second successive day

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan09’21) – India reported less than 19,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the second successive day this morning and for the sixth...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

6,132FansLike
630FollowersFollow
7,039FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

China Watch

China makes expert to refute saying Covid-19 vaccine approved by it was the world’s most unsafe

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan09’21) – China has silenced a doctor who has called the Covid-9 vaccine developed by the state-run, Shanghai-based firm Sinopharm “the...
Read more
Dharamsala

Race on between Dolma Gyari and Kaydor to take on Penpa Tsering for Sikyong post

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan09’21) – While Penpa Tsering is set to become one of the two candidates for the election of the Sikyong, the...
Read more
Society and Human Interest

India reports less than 19,000 Covid-cases for second successive day

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan09’21) – India reported less than 19,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the second successive day this morning and for the sixth...
Read more
Dharamsala

Penpa Tsering leads in candidate-selection poll for Sikyong election

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan08’21) – Unofficial results of the preliminary round of voting meant for choosing candidates for the election of the Sikyong, the...
Read more
Society and Human Interest

India reports less than 19,000 Covid-19 cases for the fifth time this month

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Jan08’21) – The number of people in India found with the UK-detected more contagious variant of SARS-Cov-2, which causes the Covid-19...
Read more
Load more
Share
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.