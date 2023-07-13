China pitched army tents on agreed buffer zone on Ladakh border

(TibetanReview.net, Jul13’23) – Despite having signed disengagement agreements with the setting up of buffer zones, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had pitched four tents in a “buffer zone” in eastern Ladakh’s Chushul two days ago, reported outlookindia.com Jul 13, citing Chushul councillor Konchok Stanzin.

The “PLA pitched four tents just below Table Top mountain in Chushul two days back. The area falls under a buffer zone. Then how did those tents come up? It is a complete violation of the disengagement agreement. Isn’t it a matter of concern?” Stanzin has exclaimed.

The report said the councillor has since been informed by local villagers that three tents were removed following an objection from the Indian Army while the fourth one was in the process of being removed.

Media reports were cited as saying the incident occurred in the Table Top area of Gurung Hills in eastern Ladakh.

The report said the buffer zones were created in five areas including Galwan, north and south bank of Pangong Tso, PP-17 A and most recent-PP 15 after several rounds of talks between the two armies following the Jun 15, 2020 incident in Galwan where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with the Chinese PLA.

The buffer zones are the areas that were regularly patrolled by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Army before Apr 2020 when China started amassing troops close to the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, the report said.