China positive on bilateral ties but India firm on settling border row first

(TibetanReview.net, Jul08’22) – Amid reports that India and China are looking forward to the next round of senior commanders’ meeting “at an early date”, China has said Jul 7 that ties between the two countries have shown a momentum of recovery even as New Delhi remains clear on its position that normalizing ties hinges on settling the still simmering border row first.

India’s Foreign minister S Jaishankar reiterated India’s call for an early resolution of all outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh in a meeting on Jul 7 with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, reported the timesofindia.com Jul 8.

Recalling the disengagement already carried out in some friction areas, Jaishankar underlined the need to sustain the “momentum” to complete disengagement from all remaining areas to restore peace and tranquility in the border areas, the report cited an Indian readout as saying.

The two leaders were stated to have met on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Bali, Indonesia. 

Significantly, Wang appreciated India’s support during China’s Brics chair-ship this year and assured China’s support for India’s upcoming G20 and SCO presidency, the report said. China had earlier criticized India when it was reported that the latter intended to host the G20 meeting in Kashmir, a territory whose sovereignty is disputed by its so-called all-weather friend Pakistan. India has since decided that the meeting will be held in Ladakh.

“Bilateral relations have generally shown a momentum of recovery. China and India share common interests and similar reasonable demands,” China has said in its statement on the meeting.

In its readout of what Jaishankar had said, China has highlighted the fact that India will continue to adhere to strategic independence and an independent position in international affairs.

Reacting to a question on the meeting, and the fact that Jaishankar raised the LAC issue, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has said the China-India border was generally stable.

Jaishankar has reaffirmed the importance of fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols, and the understandings reached between the two ministers during their previous talks.

“In this regard, both ministers affirmed that military and diplomatic officials of the two sides should continue maintaining regular contact and looked forward to the next round of senior commanders’ meeting at an early date,” the Indian government statement was quoted as saying, adding Jaishankar also reiterated that India-China relationship is best served by observing the three mutuals — mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests.

While China has said the two sides had “effectively managed and controlled differences” since March, when the Wang came on a visit to India, India maintained a tough stance by remaining firm on its position that until and unless the military standoff on the border is resolved, normalcy will not return to other areas of business, noted theprint.in Jul 8.

