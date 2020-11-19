China struggles to keep Nepal’s ruling communist party united

(TibetanReview.net, Nov19’20) – Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi has once again stepped in to save Nepal’s Prime Minister Mr KP Sharma Oli from the onslaught of his fellow-communist rivals even if it is only a temporary relief lasting just 10 days. Hou will no doubt use the time to keep Oli in power or otherwise the ruling communist party united.

Oli got a temporary reprieve in the Nov 18 meeting of the Central Secretariat of the ruling Nepal Communist Party when his request for 10 more days to respond to allegations of corruption, nepotism and authoritarianism — levelled against him by a majority of the nine-member body — was accepted, reported the indianexpress.com Nov 19.

The report said the reprieve came following a two-hour long meeting between Oli and Chinese ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, on Nov 17 night, as well as an intervention by Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari who is seen as pro-Oli.

Oli and his rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ are co-chairpersons of the ruling communist party which China has been struggling to keep united and thereby to continue to rule Nepal.

The report said the Central Secretariat of the party will now meet on Nov 28, followed by a meeting of the 43-member Standing Committee on Dec 3, and the 445-member Central Committee on Dec 10, where Oli’s performance as the party co-chair and PM will be a key debate issue.

Ambassador Yanqi had earlier intervened on May 1 when a majority of the Central Secretariat was all set to ask for Oli’s resignation, the report noted.

By Blogsdna