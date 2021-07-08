34.1 C
New Delhi
Thursday, July 8, 2021
spot_img
HomeChina Watch
China Watch

China’s Panchen pays tribute to Party on its centenary

0
12
Gyaltsen Norbu, the replacement 11th Panchen Lama appointed by the Chinese government. (Photo courtesy:

(TibetanReview.net, Jul08’21) – Gyaltsen Norbu, the appointment made by China as the 11th Panchen Lama in 1995 in an affront to the Dalai Lama for having made his own recognition of the reincarnation of Tibet’s second most prominent religious figure, has paid his tribute to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Jul 8.

“The 11th Panchen Lama and Tashilhunpo Monastery also presented gifts to the CPC Central Committee,” the report said.

The report said Party General Secretary Xi Jinping had entrusted Meng Xiangfeng, deputy director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, to receive the gifts. It was not stated what the gifts consisted of.

Meng was reported to have extended “sincere greetings to the Panchen Lama and friends of the Tibetan Buddhist circle.”

Gyaltsen Norbu, known by his ordained Pinyin-rendered name of Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu, was cited as saying he will unswervingly uphold the leadership of the CPC and the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core.

He was also stated to have expressed his “determination in consciously safeguarding national unity and ethnic solidarity, and contributing to Tibet’s harmony and stability in the new era.”

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,500FansLike
895FollowersFollow
7,665FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.