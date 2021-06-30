China’s ruling clique’s membership support base rises to over 95 million

(TibetanReview.net, Jun30’21) – The membership support base of China’s ruling clique led by Mr Xi Jinping has swelled to over 95 million as the Communist Party of China (CPC) celebrates its 100th founding anniversary on Jul 1. The CPC has 95.148 million members as of Jun 5, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Jun 30, citing the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Membership was 3.5% up from the figure reported at the end of 2019, and approximately 20 times more than the figure in 1949 when the People’s Republic of China (PRC) was founded, the department was cited as saying in a report ahead of the CPC’s centenary on Jul 1.

Approximately 2.31 million people were reported to have joined the CPC in the first half of this year.

“The continuous increase of members has shown the strong vitality of the Party and the prosperity of the Party’s cause,” the statement was quoted as saying.

The CPC, with its constitutionally guaranteed monopoly on political power, is the world’s second largest political party after India’s currently elected ruling BJP which has 180 million members.