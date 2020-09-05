Chinese army abducts five Indian youths from Arunachal border

(TibetanReview.net, Sep05’20) – Just half a year or so after abducting an Arunachali youth at gun-point, the People’s Liberation Army of the Communist Party of China has done it again, this time taking five youths from the same area on Sep 4 amid raging tension with India on the Ladakh border.

The five, named as as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri, had gone hunting in a forest in Upper Subansiri district near the border with Chinese occupied Tibet but ended up being kidnapped by the Chinese military. Two others, who were in the group, managed to escape and informed police, reported the PTI news agency Sep 5.

Their families were cited as saying the incident occurred in Nacho area of the district.

Nacho is around 120 kilometers from the district headquarters. The families, who belong to the Tagin community, have urged the authorities to take steps to bring them back.

Earlier, on Mar 19, the Chinese army abducted a 21-year-old youth named Togley Singkam, also in the Upper Subansiri district. Singkam and his two friends had gone to collect herbs in an area belonging to Naa clan of Tagin community on Mar 19 morning when the abduction took place. Singkam’s two friends had managed to flee when the Chinese accosted him at gunpoint.

The Chinese handed him over to the Indian army after holding him for nearly 20 days following talks.

