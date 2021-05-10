Chinese military scientists likely investigated weaponising coronaviruses in 2015

(TibetanReview.net, May10’21) – While many Western scientists have been too quick to rule out China as the source of the novel coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 infection, apparently in their anxiety not to lose their research contacts and visits in reprisal actions by Beijing, evidences have kept emerging of the true fact being otherwise. Evidence have now emerged of Chinese military scientists having allegedly investigated weaponising coronaviruses in 2015, five years before the Covid-19 pandemic’s outbreak.

They are also seen to be likely to have predicted a World War III fought with biological weapons, according to media reports referring to documents obtained by the US State Department.

A document written by Chinese scientists and health officials in 2015 was reported to have stated that SARS coronaviruses were a “new era of genetic weapons” that could be “artificially manipulated into an emerging human disease virus, then weaponised and unleashed, according to the Weekend Australian May 9.

The paper titled “The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons” suggested that World War Three would be fought with biological weapons, the Weekend Australian report published in news.com.au was cited as saying.

Peter Jennings, the executive director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), has told news.com.au that the document was as close to a “smoking gun” as we’ve got.

Jennings has said, “I think this is significant because it clearly shows that Chinese scientists were thinking about military application for different strains of the coronavirus and thinking about how it could be deployed.”

“It begins to firm up the possibility that what we have here is the accidental release of a pathogen for military use,” Jennings has added.

He has also said that the document may explain why China has been so reluctant for outside investigations into the origins of Covid-19.

Robert Potter, a cyber security specialist who analyses leaked Chinese government documents, has said the document definitely isn’t fake.

“We reached a high confidence conclusion that it was genuine … It’s not fake but it’s up to someone else to interpret how serious it is,” Potter has said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been caused by a coronavirus named SARS-Co V-2 which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, several of which cause respiratory diseases in humans – ranging from a common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).