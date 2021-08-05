Concern raised over Covid-19 outbreak at Bylakuppe

(TibetanReview.net, Aug05’21) – There has been an outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the Tibetan settlements at Bylakuppe and the Periyapatna taluk administration in Mysuru (formerly Mysore) district is on high alert, reported the timesofindia.com Aug 5.

The report cited officials as saying dozens had tested positive in the settlement in the past few days. Officials were reported to have written to the district administration, urging it to impose restrictions in the area to contain the spread of the virus.

“Around 60% to 70% of the cases reported in the taluk are from these areas,” Dr Sharath Babu, Periyapatna taluk health officer, was quoted as saying.

He has said micro containment rules were not being followed strictly and the settlements had over 160 active cases.

The report cited sources in the district administration as saying taluk officials had held a two-day meeting with leaders from the settlements area and asked them to follow safety guidelines to contain the spread.