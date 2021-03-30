Covid-19 cases in India rising more rapidly than during first wave, Tibetan cases total 1,701

(TibetanReview.net, Mar30’21) – The ongoing spurt in Covid-19 infections in India is more rapid than the previous wave in Sep-Oct last year. During the first wave, it took 32 days for the cases to rise from 18,000 to 50,000. However, the cases have risen at nearly double the pace in the second wave. It took a mere 17 days for the cases to rise from 18,377 on Mar 11 to 50,518 on Mar 27 this year, reported the timesofindia.com Mar 29.

In the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, it took 31 days for the daily cases to rise from 11,000 to 21,900 during the first wave. The same rise took a mere nine days this time, the report said.

The report said the cases may continue to rise in the wake of relaxed restrictions, the festive season and assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory.

Active cases also have been rising more rapidly. The total number crossed the 5 lakh mark on Mar 28. It took a mere 4 days for active cases to soar from 4 lakh to 5 lakh — making it the fastest rise in one lakh active cases since the beginning of the pandemic, the report noted.

Five states — Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh — cumulatively account for 80.17% of the total active cases in the country.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 56,211 new Covid-19 cases and 271 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Mar 30 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 12,095,855 cases and 162,114 deaths respectively. India reports less number of daily new cases on this day of the week due to less testing during the weekend. The country reported 40,715 new cases on the same day last week.

A total of 11,393,021, or 94.19%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 540,720, or 4.47% of the total. Both were in keeping with continuous worsening trends. However, the case fatality remained at 1.34%.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 56,211, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 37,028, leading to a big jump in the number of active cases by 18,912.

Ten states have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (31,643), Karnataka (2,792), Punjab (2,868), Chattisgarh (1,423), Madhya Pradesh (2,322), Gujarat (2,252), Kerala (1,549), Tamil Nadu (2,279), Delhi (1901), and Uttar Pradesh (1,280)

Fourteen more states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Andhra Pradesh (997), Haryana (995), Rajasthan (902), West Bengal (639), Telangana (463), Himachal Pradesh (321), Chandigarh (274), Bihar (239), Jammu and Kashmir (235), Odisha (208), Jharkhand (155), Goa (128), Puducherry (125), and Uttarakhand (109).

Thirteen states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (102), Punjab (59), Chattisgarh (20), Karnataka (16), Tamil Nadu (14), Kerala (11), Madhya Pradesh (9), Gujarat (8), Delhi (6), Andhra Pradesh (5), Uttar Pradesh (4), Telangana (4), and Himachal Pradesh (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s third highest number of Covid-19 cases after being overtaken by Brazil recently, and the fourth highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan has risen by 8 in three days to reach 1,701. Of them 1,566 had recovered, 88 were active and 47 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website as of Mar 30.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 127,675,683 and the deaths 2,792,706, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:56 PM on Mar 30, 2021.