Covid-19 cases rising in India again, 71 new Tibetan cases in past one week

(TibetanReview.net, Sep04’21) – As active Covid-19 cases are rising again in India, there were 71 new ones among Tibetans in India and Nepal over the past one week, with one death, the Covid-19 Taskforce of the Central Tibetan Administration has said Sep 4 at its 75th weekly media briefing.

With this, the cumulative total cases among Tibetans in the Indian Subcontinent has risen to 6,242. Of them 103 were active while 5,990 had recovered. A total of 149 had died, with an 85-year-old being the latest.

In India, the R-value which reflects how rapidly the coronavirus pandemic is spreading, has sharply risen close to 1.2 over the last fortnight, mainly driven by cases in states like Kerala and Maharashtra, reported News18.com Sep 3, citing researchers.

The R-value calculated for the week of Aug 24-29 stood at 1.17 as against 0.89 for Aug 14-17, researchers at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, have been cited as saying.

R-value of more than 1 leads to increase in active cases as it means one infected person is spreading it to more than one other person.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases declined by 2,734 to 42,618 while the daily new deaths declined by 36 to 330 in the past 24 hours recorded on Sep 4 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 32,945,907 cases and 440,225 deaths respectively.

Total recoveries have reached over 32.1 million (32,100,001 or 97.43%) while active cases have increased by 5,903 to over .4 million (405,681 or 1.23%).

The daily positivity rate was 2.50% and the weekly 2.63%

Sixteen states / Union Territories have reported increases in active cases. They included Kerala (+6,253), Karnataka (+26), Andhra Pradesh (+220), Delhi (+18), Odisha (+7), Rajasthan (+2), Madhya Pradesh (+10), Uttarakhand (+27), Jammu and Kashmir (+60), Puducherry (+57), Meghalaya (+20), Chandigarh (+3), Mizoram (+134), Ladakh (2), and Dadra Nagar And Haveli And Daman And Diu (+2).

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Sep 4, 2021 at 3:51 PM.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 218.5 million (219,888,371) and the deaths over 4.54 million (4,555,516, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Sep 4, 2021 at 3:51 PM.